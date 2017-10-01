New Members and Chapter Honors for Beta Gamma Sigma

October 01, 2017

Each spring, new members are inducted into the Beta Gamma Sigma national business honor society at Susquehanna. To be eligible to join, students must rank in the top 10 percent of theri class and display good moral character.

“It is the highest academic honor that we can give in the business school, and students can be proud of this award for the remainder of their life,” explains chapter advisor Rick Davis, professor of accounting.

This summer the members received news that made them prouder yet. The Susquehanna chapter received Highest Honors Status among all chapters in the international business school honor society. The distinction is reserved for only the top 10 percent of chapters internationally.

“We are honored by this recognition from Beta Gamma Sigma’s national organization,” says Davis. “For our students, it’s confirmation that they are among the best and the brightest, both in the nation and around the world.”

Nineteen students, along with Assistant Professor of Finanace Peter Dadalt and Assistant Professor of Management Amir Bahman Radnejad, were inducted into the honor society for the 2017-18 academic year.

The 2017 class of Beta Gamma Sigma inductees are:



James Abramo ’19, a finance major from Millstone Township, N.J.

Gabrielle Alguire ’17, an accounting major from Tunkhannock, Pa.

Matthew Bershefsky ’19, a finance major from Factoryville, Pa.

Ryan Butterworth ’18, a business administration major from Moorpark, Calif.

Megan Duck ’19, an accounting major from Madisonburg, Pa.

Julia Ernst ’19, a business administration major from Mechanicsburg, Pa.

Brittany Henry ’17, an accounting major from Mifflintown, Pa.

Benjamin Hollinger ’19, a finance major from Hanover, Pa.

Anne Horting ’19, an accounting major from Elizabethtown, Pa.

Christa Kretzing ’19, an accounting major from Loysville, Pa.

Morgan Lowe ’18, an accounting major from Mountville, Pa.

Alaina Magnotta ’17, a marketing major from Tafton, Pa.

Evan Marquis ’17, a finance major from Somersworth, N.H.

Nicholas Meale ’19, an accounting major from Williamsport, Pa.

Robert Richardson ’18, an accounting major from Selinsgrove, Pa.

Christopher Stutzman ’18, an accounting major from Gilbertsville, Pa.

Kelly Tully ’19, a business administration major from Brick, N.J.

Charles Virtu ’17, an accounting major from Blue Bell, Pa.

Shaye Wisse ’18, a finance major from Saddle Brook, N.J.