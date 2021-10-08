Retreat Center Expands Campus Footprint

The pond at the The Rev. Dr. Lois D. Martin ’90 and Dr. Thomas J. Martin, M.D. Retreat Center.

Dr. Thomas J. Martin, M.D. and the Rev. Dr. Lois D. ’90 stand before the newly dedicated retreat center named in their honor.

October 08, 2021

Susquehanna’s campus footprint has gotten a little larger thanks to a gift of land made by alumna and trustee the Rev. Dr. Lois D. ’90, and her husband, Dr. Thomas J. Martin, M.D.

President Jonathan Green dedicates the The Rev. Dr. Lois D. Martin ’90 and Dr. Thomas J. Martin, MD Retreat Center.On Thursday, Oct. 6, President Jonathan Green, the Martins, members of the board of trustees and other campus leaders gathered to tour the property and officially introduce the Rev. Dr. Lois D. Martin ’90 and Dr. Thomas J. Martin, MD Retreat Center to the Susquehanna community.

The Martin Retreat Center, a rural property of 54-plus acres with a pond, house and barn, is located off-campus in nearby Danville, Pennsylvania. The property will be used as a retreat and study and gathering space for many of the university’s academic and extracurricular programs, including the departments of creative writing, biology, and environmental science, as well as religious and spiritual life organizations.

“The retreat’s secluded location and natural beauty make it an ideal place for contemplative reflection and renewal, and as a venue for teamwork free from the intrusions of daily life,” President Green said. “We are so grateful to the Martins for their thoughtful generosity.”

Additionally, the Martin Retreat Center can also be utilized for day retreats or research projects for small groups of university students, faculty or staff in any discipline, as well as a for short-term stays for individual visiting artists or lecturers.

“The creation of a Retreat Center for Susquehanna is an honor for us and something that we are pleased to see come to fruition,” the Martins said.

“We hope the property’s natural beauty, with its pond and surrounding woodlands, will encourage the students, faculty and staff who visit there to reflect on and consider life’s questions and challenges for many years to come.”

Members of the campus community can contact Event Management for reservation guidelines and to request use of the space.