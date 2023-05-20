Faculty Win Awards for Scholarship, Teaching, Advising

From left are Drew Hubbell, associate professor of English; Hualu Zheng, assistant professor of marketing and management; and Bo Liu, assistant professor of accounting.

SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University announced faculty awards for teaching, research and advising at the university’s 165th commencement.

Faculty awards were given to Drew Hubbell, associate professor of English, the John C. Horn Award for Distinguished Scholarship and Creative Activity; Hualu Zheng, assistant professor of marketing and management, the Donald D. Housley Teaching Award; and Bo Liu, assistant professor of accounting, the Lawrence A. Lemons Distinguished Academic Advising Award.

John C. Horn Award for Distinguished Scholarship and Creative Activity

Hubbell joined the faculty at Susquehanna in 2001. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Gettysburg College, followed by his master’s degree and doctorate from the University of Maryland. Hubbell leads the university’s environmental studies major.

Hubbell’s scholarly interests cut an increasingly wide swath through multiple fields, from cultural materialism to ecocriticism, culminating in an ecological humanism that embraces ecology, geology, climate science and anthropology.

“His service to the institution ranges from leading curriculum revision as a department head; coordinating the university’s transition from a coal-fired power plant to distributed gas, realizing a 70% decrease in the university’s carbon footprint for heating; and assuming leadership of the environmental studies program,” his nominator said.

In 2021, Hubbell published Introduction to the Environmental Humanities, the first student textbook in the field. His current work examines ecotopian narratives as a strategy for addressing environmental harms from industrial capitalism since the Romantic period.

The John C. Horn Award for Distinguished Scholarship and Creative Activity memorializes Dr. John C. Horn, a former long-time member and chairperson of the Board of Directors of the university. The award recognizes a faculty member for outstanding scholarship and conscientious service to the University. The recipient presents a public lecture in the following academic year.

Donald D. Housley Teaching Award

Zheng joined the Susquehanna faculty in 2019. She earned her master’s degree and doctorate from the University of Connecticut.

Her nominators lauded her commitment to enhancing the rigor of their academic program, her innovative teaching that includes the incorporation of experiential learning and the skillful connection of theories with practical applications, dedication to student success, and active contributions to the community.

In their nominations, students described Zheng as an exceptional professor who cares about the success of everyone, and one who makes time to listen to students’ concerns.

The Donald D. Housley Teaching Award recognizes a distinguished member of the faculty who served from 1967-2003, when he retired as the Charles B. Degenstein Professor Emeritus of History.

Lawrence A. Lemons Distinguished Academic Advising Award

Liu joined the faculty at Susquehanna in 2017. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Southwestern University and his master’s degree and doctorate from the University of Texas.

“High-quality advising is essential for (accounting) majors as over 90% earn the necessary 150 credit hours to be eligible to sit for the CPA licensure exam, thereby avoiding the extra year of graduate school tuition,” his nominator said. “Liu goes above and beyond to ensure students are successful in doing so.”

Liu’s advisees describe him as caring, supportive, knowledgeable and a valuable resource for not just course-planning, but also for career advice. He also serves as an informal advisor to many students, as well as the advisor for international students in the business school.

The Lawrence A. Lemons Distinguished Advising Award memorializes a master teacher, public school leader, and devoted advisor to students who served the youth of the Nebraska Panhandle for more than 50 years.