Entrepreneurship honor society now three-time national award winner

July 20, 2023

Sigma Nu Tau, Susquehanna University’s honor society dedicated to entrepreneurship, has been named Overall Outstanding Chapter by the national organization.

Susquehanna was lauded for being the only three-time winner of the award, having previously placed first overall in 2021 and second overall in 2022. To be eligible for the recognition, a chapter must be highly active in building an entrepreneurial ecosystem on their campus and within their community through student-led events. Susquehanna’s events included working with local Girl Scouts, entrepreneurship competitions on campus, and the Innovation Challenge that invited all SU students to develop ideas to improve the Susquehanna experience for all. Additionally, all Sigma Nu Tau members must maintain a 3.2 grade point average.

“I am very proud of the dedication our students display through their work in our Sigma Nu Tau chapter,” said Emma Fleck, chair and professor of entrepreneurship and marketing and advisor to Sigma Nu Tau. “Susquehanna’s consistent recognition by the national organization is a testament to the caliber of our entrepreneurship students.”

Susquehanna recently expanded its entrepreneurial offerings by launching the entrepreneurship & corporate innovation major. The new program is offered by the Sigmund Weis School of Business. Students can take courses in luxury brand marketing, management and marketing depending on where they see their future as entrepreneurs. In addition to the major’s course requirements, students also can engage in one-on-one mentorship with the business school’s entrepreneur in residence; build and launch multiple businesses; participate in consulting projects with small businesses and high growth start-ups; and qualify for startup funding for business development.

The requirements for being invited to join the Sigma Nu Tau honor society are a major or minor in entrepreneurship, a 3.2 grade point average and junior standing.