Community invited to annual Christmas Candlelight Service

November 27, 2023

By Haley Dittbrenner ’25

Susquehanna University invites the community to enjoy its Emmy Award-winning Christmas Candlelight Service at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, in Weber Chapel Auditorium.

The service is free and open to the public.



Since its inception in 1966, the annual Christmas Candlelight Service is one of Susquehanna’s most cherished traditions, as more than 1,600 members of the university and surrounding communities gather in Weber Chapel for candle lighting and carols, as well as traditional readings, songs and prayers in celebration of the season.

The Rev. Scott Kershner, chaplain to the university, will preside over the service and deliver the message. The service will also feature numerous student ensembles from the Department of Music, including the University Choir, University Chorale, Chamber Singers, Handbell Choir and Brass Ensemble.



Food donations will be accepted to benefit the local community. Donations should be child-friendly, nonperishable and not require a can opener or scissors to open. Examples include instant oatmeal, small boxes of cereal, granola bars, beef sticks, microwaveable macaroni and cheese, mini bottled water and juice boxes.

WQSU-FM 88.9 will air the service live beginning at 7:15 p.m. and will rebroadcast it at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The radio station can also be streamed at wqsu.com or from an Alexa or Google Nest device.