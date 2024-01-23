Fall 2023 Dean’s List announced

January 23, 2024

More than 1,200 Susquehanna University students achieved Dean’s List honors for the fall 2023 semester.

The Dean’s List is a prestigious award that recognizes academic excellence. To be eligible, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher and have completed at least 12 semester hours as a full-time student.

“We applaud our students’ distinguished achievement and offer them our continued support on their academic journey at Susquehanna,” said Provost Dave Ramsaran. “We hope they continue to explore new theories and ideas in the classroom, putting them to practice in active learning opportunities outside the classroom as they build upon their foundation of academic excellence.”

Continue to build upon your foundation of academic excellence and lifelong learning for your future growth and success.

The Dean’s List can be found here.