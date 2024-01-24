Susquehanna University’s Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble releases CD of live performances

January 24, 2024

Susquehanna University’s Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble, under the direction of Eric Hinton, has released a recording of live performances given in Stretansky Hall from 2014 to 2023.

The CDs are available for purchase from the publisher’s website, as well as Apple Music and other streaming platforms.

Titled River Winds, the CD includes eleven pieces ranging from Gustav Holst’s First Suite for Military Band, a cornerstone work of the wind band canon, to Adam Gorb’s Awayday, an homage to the great days of the Broadway musical.

“These selections represent the great work we have done together at Susquehanna University and encompass a variety of styles from a diverse group of exciting composers,” said Hinton, director of bands, department head and associate professor of music at Susquehanna University. “As a music educator, I invite students to experience various cultures and forms of musical expression through the performance of works for winds and percussion. This broadens their world view while raising the level of their musicianship.”

The pieces included on the CD feature solos by Anthony Poehailos, principal clarinetist with the Williamsport Symphony Orchestra and adjunct professor of clarinet at Susquehanna University.

Hinton teaches conducting, brass methods and courses in the history and literature of the wind orchestra at Susquehanna University. Under his leadership, Susquehanna’s bands have performed at conferences of the College Band Directors National Association, the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association and the National Association for Music Education. Hinton is founder and director of the High School Wind Ensemble Institute, a seven-day summer residential program at Susquehanna University that is devoted to wind ensemble and chamber music performance.

Hinton has worked extensively overseas in Germany and the United Kingdom. In the United States he has conducted All-State, Region, and festival bands in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and Maryland.

Hinton earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Northwestern University. He earned his doctorate from the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire in the United Kingdom.