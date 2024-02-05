Lecture to explore psychedelics in treatment of addiction, mental illness

<picture class="lw_image"> <source type="image/webp" media="(max-width: 500px)" srcset="/live/image/gid/8/width/500/height/247/crop/1/11961_richards-bill.rev.1707235852.webp 1x"/> <source type="image/webp" media="(min-width: 501px)" srcset="/live/image/gid/8/width/790/height/390/crop/1/11961_richards-bill.rev.1707235852.webp 1x"/> <source type="image/jpeg" media="(max-width: 500px)" srcset="/live/image/gid/8/width/500/height/247/crop/1/11961_richards-bill.rev.1707235852.jpg 1x"/> <source type="image/jpeg" media="(min-width: 501px)" srcset="/live/image/gid/8/width/790/height/390/crop/1/11961_richards-bill.rev.1707235852.jpg 1x"/> <img src="/live/image/gid/8/width/790/height/390/crop/1/11961_richards-bill.rev.1707235852.jpg" width="790" height="390" alt="Man sitting along a footbridge with flowing water behind him and the sun above." data-max-w="800" data-max-h="526" loading="lazy"/></picture>

February 05, 2024

Bill Richards, a psychologist from the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, will present the Alice Pope Shade Lecture, The Rebirth of Psychedelic Research â€“ Faith, Revelation and Healing, at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26, in Stretansky Concert Hall in the Cunningham Center for Music and Art at Susquehanna University.

The event is free and open to the public.

Involved in psychedelic research since 1963, Richards has implemented projects with LSD, DPT, MDA and psilocybin to investigate the promise of psychedelics in the treatment of alcoholism, depression, narcotic addiction and the psychological distress associated with terminal cancer, as well as the use of psychedelics in the training of religious and mental-health professionals.

His recent research at Johns Hopkinsâ€™ Center for Psychedelic and Consciousness Research, in collaboration with colleagues at New York University, has focused on the potential value of psilocybin in the continuing education of professional religious leaders from different world religions. His book, Sacred Knowledge: Psychedelics and Religious Experiences, published by Columbia University Press, has been translated into multiple languages.

Richards, also chief therapist for Sunstone Therapies, earned a Master of Divinity at Yale University before going on to earn his doctorate at Catholic University. He studied with Abraham Maslow at Brandeis University and with Hanscarl Leuner at Georg-August University in GÃ¶ttingen, Germany.

Susquehanna Universityâ€™s annual Shade lecture is made possible by the Alice Pope Shade Fund, established in 1983 by her daughter and Susquehanna graduate, Rebecca Shade â€™54 Mignot, to bring nationally and internationally renowned religious scholars and leaders to campus.