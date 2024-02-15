Partnership grants SU students early admission to medical school

February 15, 2024

Susquehanna University’s new partnership with the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, the core of the nation’s only osteopathic academic health center, offers Susquehanna graduates acceptance into the medical school’s early admission program.

“Susquehanna has been preparing our graduates to transition to medical school for as long as the university has been awarding bachelor’s degrees,” said Kathy Straub, dean of Susquehanna’s School of Natural and Social Sciences. “Our partnership with the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine will provide our students with the early knowledge that their path to medical school is secure.”

Susquehanna students will have the opportunity to enroll in LECOM’s osteopathic, podiatric or dental medicine programs. LECOM will interview students prior to their enrollment at Susquehanna or within the student’s first two years at the university. Students interviewing successfully will be offered provisional acceptance to LECOM. Susquehanna students will transition to LECOM upon their graduation from Susquehanna and contingent on their meeting LECOM’s criteria for final acceptance.

Susquehanna’s 4+4 program with Salus University joins a menu of other cooperative programs in business, engineering and pharmacy.

About LECOM

Founded in 1992, the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) has grown to become the largest medical school in the country. Enrollment has surpassed 4,400 students at campuses in Erie and Greensburg, Pa., Bradenton, Fla., and Elmira, N.Y. LECOM consistently graduates more primary care physicians than any other U.S. medical college while maintaining one of the lowest tuitions of any private medical school in the country. The college is the core of the nation’s only osteopathic academic health centers, LECOM Health, a highly innovative, multifaceted health care and education system. Today nearly 16,000 LECOM alumni are providing health care to patients across the U.S.