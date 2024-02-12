Susquehanna partners with Salus University for 4+4 programs

February 12, 2024

Susquehanna University announces a new partnership with Salus University, Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, that will prepare SU undergraduate students to pursue further medical study at Salus.

Degree programs open to Susquehanna students include Salus University’s Doctor of Audiology and Optometry, as well as Master of Science in Occupational Therapy.

“Students taking advantage of our partnership with Salus University will complete their pre-medical coursework at Susquehanna, laying the groundwork for their matriculation to Salus University,” said Jan Reichard-Brown, associate professor of biology and director of health care studies at Susquehanna. “This new opportunity appeals to students who are seeking foundational skills that are the hallmark of a liberal arts education — critical thinking, problem-solving, scientific writing and communication — while also gaining the distinctive opportunity to engage in collaborative research.”

Qualified students will first follow a four-year prescribed course of study at Susquehanna taking courses in biology, chemistry, physics, neurobiology, mathematics and psychology. After completing their degree, they will transition to Salus University.

“We are excited to begin this partnership with Susquehanna as it will help to increase awareness of our audiology, optometry and occupational therapy programs – professions that are in high demand with high job satisfaction,” said Monica Scirrotto, director of admissions at Salus University. “We believe Susquehanna prepares qualified students that will find success in our programs and these new agreements will help them to make a seamless transition into graduate and professional school.”

Melissa Trego ’00 earned her bachelor’s degree from Susquehanna. After earning her Doctor of Optometry from the Pennsylvania College of Optometry in 2004, she held a two-year primary care residency at The Eye Institute of Salus University. She went on to earn her doctorate in cellular and molecular biology from Cardiff University, Wales, United Kingdom.

“I am ecstatic to learn that Salus University has established an articulation agreement with Susquehanna University. As an immensely proud alum of Susquehanna, where I pursued an enriching education in biochemistry, this news holds special significance for me,” Dr. Trego said. “The fundamental knowledge and skills I acquired during my tenure at Susquehanna laid a solid foundation for my subsequent educational journey.”

Susquehanna’s 4+4 programs with Salus University joins a menu of other cooperative programs in business, engineering and pharmacy.

About Salus University

Salus University, founded as the Pennsylvania College of Optometry in 1919, today is a diversified, globally recognized professional academic center of learning that offers a wide range of degree programs in the professions of optometry, audiology, physician assistant, blindness and low vision studies, biomedicine, occupational therapy, speech-language pathology and orthotics and prosthetics. Salus operates three clinical facilities in Philadelphia and Montgomery counties that provide highly specialized vision, hearing and balance and speech-language pathology. The University has more than 1,200 students, and more than 14,000 alumni worldwide.