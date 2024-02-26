March events at Susquehanna

February 26, 2024

March brings an assortment of events to Susquehanna University — including recitals, lectures, a student art exhibition, a theatre production and the screening of unique documentary on Ukraine’s refugees.

All events, unless otherwise noted, are free and open to the public.

Lecture explores the climate movement

Drew Hubbell, associate professor of English at Susquehanna University, will present the annual John C. Horn Lecture at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, in Isaacs Auditorium in Seibert Hall.

Hubbell’s lecture will present a scholarly analysis of new debates about social change strategies in the climate movement.

The John C. Horn Award for Distinguished Scholarship and Creative Activity memorializes Dr. John C. Horn, a former long-time member and chairperson of the Board of Directors of the university. The award recognizes a faculty member for outstanding scholarship and conscientious service to the university. The recipient presents a public lecture in the following academic year.

Faculty member presents piano recital

Naomi Niskala, associate professor of music at Susquehanna University, will perform a piano recital at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, in Stretansky Concert Hall in the Cunningham Center for Music and Art.

Niskala has appeared as a soloist and chamber musician in Europe, Israel, Japan, Kosovo, North America, Russia and Thailand. Recent performance highlights include the San Francisco Symphony Chamber Series at Davies Symphony Hall, the St. Petersburg Chamber Philharmonic of Russia, Spectrum Concerts Berlin in the Philharmonie Kammermusiksaal and Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall.

Niskala earned her bachelor’s degree from the New England Conservatory of Music and went on to earn her Master of Music and Doctor of Musical Arts from SUNY Stony Brook in piano performance. She also holds an Artist’s Diploma from the Yale School of Music.

Senior graphic design and studio art majors display exhibition

Susquehanna University’s Lore Degenstein Gallery will host a reception at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 23, to open the annual Senior Graphic Design and Studio Art Majors Exhibition.

The exhibition, which runs through May 5, showcases the accomplishments of Susquehanna’s graduating graphic design and studio art majors.

The Lore Degenstein Gallery, located in the Charles B. Degenstein Campus Center, is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the academic year. It is closed during university recesses; call 570-372-4059 for an appointment when classes are not in session.

Writer’s Series presents author reading

Susquehanna’s Seavey Visiting Writers Series presents poet Cody-Rose Clevidence at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, in Isaacs Auditorium in Seibert Hall.

Clevidence is the author of “Aux Arc/Trypt Ich” (Nightboat, 2021), “Listen My Friend, This is the Dream I Dreamed Last Night” (The Song Cave, 2021), “Flung/Throne” (Ahsahta, 2018) and “BEAST FEAST” (Ahsahta Press, 2014).

Clevidence grew up in New York City but now lives in the Ozark Mountains of northwest Arkansas.

Alumna screens documentary on Ukrainian refugees

Fernando Ramirez ’82 will screen his documentary “Beyond the Statistics” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, in Faylor Hall on the ground floor of Fisher Hall.

Ramirez’s “Beyond the Statistics” provides an intimate window into the personal stories of forcibly displaced people from Ukraine due to the ongoing war that started when Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

In 2021, Ramirez founded Bridges 2030 International, a developing global nonprofit with a mission to support disadvantaged and forcibly displaced citizens. Bridges 2030 also aims to educate and empower university students about global challenges and the ways in which they can make an impact. The organization’s current projects include assisting recently relocated Ukrainian citizens in Philadelphia.

Ramirez was recognized for his many achievements with an award from the Susquehanna University Alumni Association in 2023. Ramirez graduated from Susquehanna with a degree in business with a concentration in management in 1982.

Pianist Ji Na Kim presents recital

Pianist Ji Na Kim will present a recital at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, in Stretansky Concert Hall in the Cunningham Center for Music and Art.

Kim’s recital will feature Alban Berg’s Piano Sonata No.1; Charles Ives’ “The Alcotts” from Piano Sonata No.2 “Concord, Mass., 1840-60”; Alexander Scriabin’s Piano Sonata No.9, “Black Mass”; and Schumann’s “Davidsbündlertänze,” Op.6.

Stage turns soccer field in student-directed play

Susquehanna’s Department of Theatre will present “The Wolves” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 29, and Saturday, March 30, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 31, in the Degenstein Center Theater in the Charles B. Degenstein Student Center.

In this student-directed play, “The Wolves” by Sarah DeLappe, explores the often hopeful, sometimes painful, experiences and ambitions of nine high school girls on a competitive soccer team.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors age 60 and older and non-SU students.

Ticket information

Tickets can be purchased in person at the Degenstein Center Box Office Monday through Friday while classes are in session, 12 p.m. noon to 5 p.m.; by calling 570-372-ARTS; or online at https://susqu.universitytickets.com/.