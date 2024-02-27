WQSU honored with broadcasting awards

February 27, 2024

Susquehanna University’s radio station, WQSU The Pulse, went mic to mic against commercial radio stations from across the commonwealth and walked away with two Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters Excellence in Broadcasting awards — bringing the station’s total to 12 in the past six years.

WQSU won the following awards:

Outstanding Use of Digital Media for WQSU’s podcast “Behind the Crime,” the WQSU promotional video We are Family, and for RadioThon, a video promoting WQSU’s annual pledge drive. The entries were produced by Ella Collura ’25, of Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania; Vivianna Couchara ’24, of Abington, Pennsylvania; Erin Geouque ’24, of Landenberg, Pennsylvania; Alicia Whisman ’24, of Glenside, Pennsylvania; and Rebecca Wood ’25, of Dover, New Jersey. This is Geouque’s second PAB award.

Judge’s Merit Award for PA Pigskin Preview, a live sports talk show that broadcasts every Thursday night from Buffalo Wild Wings during the fall. The program is produced by Alex Hare ’24, of Williamstown, New Jersey; Jaxson Purnell ’25, of Catawissa, Pennsylvania; and Matthew Vargo ’25, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

The PAB Awards for Excellence in Broadcasting recognize the exceptional work being done by Pennsylvania broadcasters. A total of 463 entries were received across 22 different categories, and the entries were judged by the Alaska Association of Broadcasters. The PAB presented 99 awards to 49 different stations and broadcast groups — from college-affiliated stations to major network affiliates.

WQSU is the state’s largest radio station for a university under 10,000 students and is entirely student run. It is open to students of all majors and minors with opportunities to join the music, news, promotions, productions, sports and sales departments in addition to being an on-air DJ.