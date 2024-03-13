Mural celebrates diversity, belonging, community

March 13, 2024

A new mural at the Charles B. Degenstein Campus Center is the result of Susquehanna University’s dedicated effort to bring to life a piece of art that celebrates the diversity and breadth of the campus community.

The yearlong process of conceiving the mural included a series of story circles with student members from the Asian Cultural Association, Association of Latinx and Allied Students, Black Student Union, Gender and Sexuality Alliance, International Student Association, National Congress of Black Women and Phi Beta Sigma. Drawing on the students’ stories and reflections, local artist Marcellus Hammond set out to bring their artistic vision to life. Swathed in vibrant colors, the mural features several Susquehanna students painted against a backdrop of the Susquehanna River and a sun-filled sky, all of which is framed by a set of four different faces in profile.

Hammond and Will McCullough, his partner at Brushes for Destiny, an enterprise dedicated to bringing art to life, filmed the mural’s making from beginning to end, creating a visual archive to share with future generations of SU students.

Located on the east-facing external wall of the campus center, the mural also features an in-person augmented reality component. Upon scanning a QR code, the mural comes to life on viewers’ smartphones with animation and sound effects and a selection of video interviews with students and university leadership.

The creation of the mural was supported by funding from Susquehanna’s Student Government Association.