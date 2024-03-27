April events at Susquehanna

March 27, 2024

April brings an assortment of events to Susquehanna University — including Grammy-Award-winning Chanticleer, choral and instrumental concerts, a theatre production and the screening of an Emmy Award-winning documentary by a Susquehanna alumnus that captures the final nine months of America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan.

All events, unless otherwise noted, are free and open to the public.

Emmy Award-winning alumnus to screen Afghanistan documentary

Emmy Award–winning filmmaker and human rights activist Baktash Ahadi ’05 will return to Susquehanna University’s campus next month for a public screening of one of his documentaries. A screening of Retrograde, which won multiple Emmy Awards with Ahadi as executive producer, will be Thursday, April 4 at 7 p.m. in Stretansky Concert Hall. A question-and-answer session will follow.

National Geographic describes the film as a documentary that “captures the final nine months of America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan from multiple perspectives: one of the last U.S. Special Forces units deployed there, a young Afghan general and his corps fighting to defend their homeland against all odds, and the civilians desperately attempting to flee as the country collapses and the Taliban take over.”

A 2005 graduate of Susquehanna University, Ahadi went on to earn a master’s degree at Johns Hopkins University. He spent two years with the Peace Corps in Moatize, Mozambique, and served as an interpreter and cultural advisor for the U.S. Marine Corps in Afghanistan and head of training and development for the U.S. Department of State. Founder of the Taleem Project, Ahadi has worked with clients such as NatGeo, the State Department, USAID, The World Bank, TIME Magazine, Paramount Pictures and The New York Times over the past 10 years to redefine narratives and center on humanizing those often labeled as “the other.”

Symphony Orchestra concert to honor Earth’s elements

The Symphony Orchestra will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13, in Stretansky Concert Hall in the Cunningham Center for Music and Art.

Under the direction of Zachary Levi, assistant professor of music, the ensemble will perform music that depicts the five elements or transformations of energy — wood, fire, earth, metal and water. The concert will feature the music of Linda Robbins Coleman, Claude Debussy, George Fredrick Handel, Bedrich Smetana and Richard Strauss. The concert will also feature concerto competition winner Seth Rockovich ’27 on saxophone.

Grammy Award-winning Chanticleer to perform

Grammy Award–winning vocal ensemble Chanticleer will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, in Weber Auditorium at Susquehanna University.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $5 for non-SU students.

Chanticleer has been hailed as “the world’s reigning male chorus” by The New Yorker and is known around the world as “an orchestra of voices” for its wide-ranging repertoire and dazzling virtuosity.

Founded in San Francisco in 1978, Chanticleer’s repertoire is rooted in the Renaissance period and has continued to expand to include a wide range of classical, gospel, jazz and popular music, and a deep commitment to the commissioning of new compositions and arrangements.

Niskala and guests to present recital of piano, percussion music

Denver pianist Stephanie Cheng and timpanist Michael Tetrault and Philadelphia percussionist William Wozniak join pianist Naomi Niskala, associate professor of music at Susquehanna University, for a recital at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, in Stretansky Concert Hall in the Cunningham Center for Music and Art.

Their performance will include the monumental Sonata for Two Pianos and Percussion by Bela Bartok.

Niskala has appeared as a soloist and chamber musician in Europe, Israel, Japan, Kosovo, North America, Russia and Thailand. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the New England Conservatory of Music and went on to earn her Master of Music and Doctor of Musical Arts from SUNY Stony Brook in piano performance. She also holds an Artist’s Diploma from the Yale School of Music.

Choral ensembles to present concert

Susquehanna’s combined choral ensembles will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20, in Stretansky Concert Hall in the Cunningham Center for Music and Art.

The ensembles will perform works by Manolo DaRold, Stacey Gibbs, John Stainer, Timothy Takach and many more.

Susquehanna’s choral ensembles are under the direction of Amy Voorhees, assistant professor of music and director of choral activities. Voorhees earned her bachelor’s degree in vocal performance from Simpson College before going on to earn her master’s degree from Drake University and her doctorate from Michigan State University.

Jazz Ensemble to mark 100th anniversary of Rhapsody in Blue

The Jazz Ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 26, in Stretansky Concert Hall in the Cunningham Center for Music and Art.

In celebration of the 100th anniversary of George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, the Jazz Ensemble will perform the original 1924 score commissioned by bandleader Paul Whiteman. Susquehanna’s performance of the iconic piece will feature Jaime Namminga, assistant professor of music, on piano. The Jazz Ensemble will also perform traditional big band music.

Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble to premiere piece by University President Jonathan Green

The Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27, in Stretansky Concert Hall in the Cunningham Center for Music and Art. The ensemble will perform works including Somersault, Duende and The Suite of English Folk Dances.

The concert will also feature a piece composed by University President Jonathan Green. Invictus was composed in 2023 and is dedicated to Eric L. Hinton, director of bands, department head and associate professor of music at Susquehanna University. This five-minute piece has a cinematic feel, Green said. The score is built on three main themes – a dark waltz, a horn call, and an up-tempo section.

Theatre to present Choreopoem

The Department of Theatre will present Choreopoem at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 26, and Saturday, April 27, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 28, in the Degenstein Center Theater in the Charles B. Degenstein Campus Center.

A devised theatre piece, Choreopoem is written and performed by students enrolled in the spring 2024 choreopoem class.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors age 60 and older and non-SU students.

Ticket information

Tickets can be purchased in person at the Degenstein Center Box Office Monday through Friday while classes are in session, 12 p.m. noon to 5 p.m.; by calling 570-372-ARTS; or online at https://susqu.universitytickets.com/.