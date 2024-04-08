Campus gathers to watch eclipse

April 08, 2024

Hundreds of students, faculty and staff assembled at Susquehanna University to view the long-awaited solar eclipse.

Jennifer Carter, assistant professor of physics at Susquehanna, positioned several specialty telescopes throughout the lawn for viewing of the celestial show, as well as a sun spotter, which uses a lens and mirrors to project an image of the sun onto paper. Students also set up other eclipse viewing methods, including a colander as a pinhole projector and a disco ball for its reflective properties.

According to NASA, the upcoming total solar eclipse will be visible in the U.S. along a 100-plus-mile track stretching from Texas to Maine. This is known as the path of totality.

In Selinsgrove, about 94% of the sun’s surface was hidden by the moon. During the eclipse, viewers on campus were properly protected in Susquehanna-branded eclipse glasses created by Carter. WQSU joined the festivities with an eclipse-themed playlist.