Susquehanna announces annual Leadership Awards

Natalie Stempinski ’25 accepts the Baylor Leadership Award from Frank Crofchick, director of Leadership & Engagement.

April 24, 2024

Created to recognize awardees’ commitment to the betterment of the university and surrounding communities, the Leadership Awards are made possible through the Baylor Family Endowment. Established in 1993, the endowment is an expression of the Baylor family’s appreciation for the university’s continued commitment to the region.

Frank Crofchick, director of Leadership & Engagement, thanked the Baylors at start of the ceremony.

“Reflecting their belief that personal development is essential to the educational process, the endowment supports initiatives designed to enhance motivation, self-confidence and leadership abilities in students in and outside the classroom,” he said.

2024 Leadership Awards were presented to:

Outstanding First-Year Student

Alessia Revelli

Outstanding Sophomores

Sydnie Howard, Victoria Milburn, Nicholas Scarmozzino

Outstanding Juniors

Destiny King, Jake Lanning, James Takats

Outstanding Seniors

Erin Bell, Gabrielle Chaudry, Kate Lorber, Max Wigoda

ATLAS (Aspire to Lead and Serve) Award

Amelia Wernett ’25

Greek Excellence in Service

Bilal Abdelbabi ’26, Ajani Lomax ’27 and Alpha Delta Pi Sorority

Greek Member of the Year

Ally Goetz ’24 (Alpha Delta Pi Sorority)

Greek Excellence in Scholarship

Alpha Delta Pi, Alpha Phi Omega, Kappa Delta, Pi Kappa Phi, Phi Mu Alpha, Phi Mu Delta, Sigma Alpha Iota, Sigma Kappa, Tau Kappa Epsilon, Theta Chi, Zeta Tau Alpha

Leadership in Athletics

Katherine Quackenboss ’24

Organization of the Year

Black Student Union

Organizational President

Jake Lanning ’25

Outstanding Contribution to Intercultural Awareness

Samuel Awad ’25, Deja Boston ’24, Samit Chowdhury ’24, Maddie Dennehey ’24, Dorian Hansen ’24, Brett Hernandez-Marin ’25, Jack Gluckman ’24, Kendra Kent ’24, Chandler Scott ’24, Nala Washington ’24

Student Staff Impact Award

Emily McDonnell ’24, Max Wigoda ’24

The Violence Prevention Student Advocates of the Year

Abigail Bauman ’24, Kristen Cruise ’24, Chelsea Veith ’25

Baylor Leadership Award

Natalie Stempinski ’25

Dorothy M. Anderson Service Organization of the Year

Alpha Phi Omega

Michele A. DeMary Class Council Member of the Year

Mack Moran ’26

Winifred Shaheen Senator of the Year

Hanna Getz ’24

Outstanding Contribution to Intercultural Awareness

LGBTQ+ Resource Center Team

Dorothy Anderson SGA Faculty of the Year

Glenn Retief, Associate Professor of English & Creative Writing

Tracy M. Tyree Outstanding Student Life Staff Member

Devonne Tourre, Facilities Operations Coordinator

Beth Winger Advisor of the Year

Joy Upton-Azzam, Assistant Professor of Math & Computer Science