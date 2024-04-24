Susquehanna announces annual Leadership Awards

April 24, 2024
Created to recognize awardees’ commitment to the betterment of the university and surrounding communities, the Leadership Awards are made possible through the Baylor Family Endowment. Established in 1993, the endowment is an expression of the Baylor family’s appreciation for the university’s continued commitment to the region.
Frank Crofchick, director of Leadership & Engagement, thanked the Baylors at start of the ceremony.
“Reflecting their belief that personal development is essential to the educational process, the endowment supports initiatives designed to enhance motivation, self-confidence and leadership abilities in students in and outside the classroom,” he said.
2024 Leadership Awards were presented to:
Outstanding First-Year Student
Alessia Revelli
Outstanding Sophomores
Sydnie Howard, Victoria Milburn, Nicholas Scarmozzino
Outstanding Juniors
Destiny King, Jake Lanning, James Takats
Outstanding Seniors
Erin Bell, Gabrielle Chaudry, Kate Lorber, Max Wigoda
ATLAS (Aspire to Lead and Serve) Award
Amelia Wernett ’25
Greek Excellence in Service
Bilal Abdelbabi ’26, Ajani Lomax ’27 and Alpha Delta Pi Sorority
Greek Member of the Year
Ally Goetz ’24 (Alpha Delta Pi Sorority)
Greek Excellence in Scholarship
Alpha Delta Pi, Alpha Phi Omega, Kappa Delta, Pi Kappa Phi, Phi Mu Alpha, Phi Mu Delta, Sigma Alpha Iota, Sigma Kappa, Tau Kappa Epsilon, Theta Chi, Zeta Tau Alpha
Leadership in Athletics
Katherine Quackenboss ’24
Organization of the Year
Black Student Union
Organizational President
Jake Lanning ’25
Outstanding Contribution to Intercultural Awareness
Samuel Awad ’25, Deja Boston ’24, Samit Chowdhury ’24, Maddie Dennehey ’24, Dorian Hansen ’24, Brett Hernandez-Marin ’25, Jack Gluckman ’24, Kendra Kent ’24, Chandler Scott ’24, Nala Washington ’24
Student Staff Impact Award
Emily McDonnell ’24, Max Wigoda ’24
The Violence Prevention Student Advocates of the Year
Abigail Bauman ’24, Kristen Cruise ’24, Chelsea Veith ’25
Baylor Leadership Award
Natalie Stempinski ’25
Dorothy M. Anderson Service Organization of the Year
Alpha Phi Omega
Michele A. DeMary Class Council Member of the Year
Mack Moran ’26
Winifred Shaheen Senator of the Year
Hanna Getz ’24
Outstanding Contribution to Intercultural Awareness
LGBTQ+ Resource Center Team
Dorothy Anderson SGA Faculty of the Year
Glenn Retief, Associate Professor of English & Creative Writing
Tracy M. Tyree Outstanding Student Life Staff Member
Devonne Tourre, Facilities Operations Coordinator
Beth Winger Advisor of the Year
Joy Upton-Azzam, Assistant Professor of Math & Computer Science