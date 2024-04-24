Geneive Henry honored as 2024 CUR Fellow

April 24, 2024

Geneive Henry, Charles B. Degenstein professor of chemistry at Susquehanna University, is the first to be appointed a CUR (Council on Undergraduate Research) Fellow under the latest 2024 rollout to the newly branded CUR Fellows Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Research Leadership (formally known as CUR Fellows Award). The CUR Fellows Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Research Leadership annually recognizes a CUR member who is a leader and role model within the undergraduate research community and whose career represents the values and ideals represented in CUR’s Characteristics of Excellence in Undergraduate Research.

Henry will be honored for her leadership and service as a role model for those involved in undergraduate research, scholarship, and creative activities during a virtual award ceremony on June 11.

“Dr. Henry provides inspiration to all who participate in the vital work of undergraduate research, and most importantly, the new continuum of this Fellows Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Research Leadership,” said Lindsay Currie, CUR’s executive officer. “She truly exemplifies the spirit of a leader and mentor through her dedication to her undergraduate research participants and her steadfast determination to advocate for them and their access to the research experience.”

Henry received her bachelor’s degree and doctorate from the University of the West Indies, Mona, and completed postdoctoral training at Michigan State University and Harvard University. She was a visiting assistant professor of chemistry at Lincoln University of Pennsylvania, prior to starting her independent academic career at Susquehanna University. She has directly mentored 73 undergraduate research students with majors in chemistry, biochemistry, biology, biomedical sciences, earth & environmental sciences, and psychology, and 42 of these students have served as co-authors on peer-reviewed journal articles. Henry’s mentorship activities extend beyond her own research lab. She has led efforts to provide interdisciplinary research opportunities, both traditional and course-based, for close to 70 additional students through collaborative partnerships at Susquehanna University and other institutions, and has served as a co-mentor to some of these students. Additionally, she is a member of the mentoring team for the Susquehanna Women in STEM program. She prides herself on the training she provides her students in the research lab, stating that it has prepared them well for their careers after graduation no matter what they choose to pursue.

Henry is a recipient of several research and service awards including the 2020 CUR’s Chemistry Division Outstanding Mentorship Award, the Susquehanna Valley ACS section’s Joseph Priestley Service award, and Susquehanna University’s John C. Horn Distinguished Service Lectureship. Amongst her awards, she holds many published works, has presented her research and mentoring capabilities to a wide audience over the years, and has received a number of research-related grants, including NSF-funded Research in Undergraduate Institutions (RUI) and Research Corporation for Science Advancement Cottrell Scholar awards. Currently, she is a member of the American Society of Pharmacognosy’s Primarily Undergraduate Institution Committee and a Representative of CUR’s Chemistry Division.

“I would like to thank CUR for selecting me for this year’s Fellows Award,” stated Henry. “Receiving this honor from an organization that is dedicated to promoting excellence in undergraduate research is the highlight of my academic career. I would also like to thank my past and current research students who have trusted me to be their mentor. This recognition would not have been possible without their dedication to research. Each successive cohort of students has inspired me to be a better mentor, and now I’m more committed to my mission to provide opportunities for students to engage in the high-impact practice of undergraduate research.”

Susquehanna University President Jonathan Green stated, “The leadership provided by Geneive Henry to our students at Susquehanna University has been transformative, expanding access to high-quality undergraduate research experiences and mentorship. Geneive’s commitment to fostering curiosity and excellence among her students, and her passion for advancing knowledge and empowering the next generation, is an inspiration to her colleagues and students alike.”

“Susquehanna University has a longstanding tradition of providing undergraduate research opportunities that enable students to step into a lab alongside faculty researchers as early as their first year. Faculty members like Geneive Henry are integral in making this possible,” said Susquehanna Provost Dave Ramsaran. “As noted by Geneive’s previous CUR recognition, she has dedicated herself to mentoring students and faculty from underrepresented groups, as well as nurturing collaborations across disciplines and universities. As a result of Geneive’s expert guidance over her more than 20 years at Susquehanna, our students have gained unparalleled hands-on learning opportunities that give them a competitive edge when applying to prestigious internships, their first postgraduate jobs or competitive graduate school programs.”