Business students shine at FBLA state conference, bound for nationals in Orlando

April 26, 2024

Students from Susquehanna University’s Sigmund Weis School of Business won awards at the state Future Business Leaders of America Collegiate State Leadership Conference, qualifying them all for the national conference in Orlando, Florida, in June.

Individual awards went to:

Brianna Le ’26, of Douglassville, Pennsylvania, first place for public speaking incorporating the goals of FBLA.

Benjamin Bostian ’25, of Schuylkill Haven, Pennsylvania, and Fernando Dysico ’26, of the Philippines, second place for their presentation on emerging business issues, specifically the impacts of technology on the workforce.

Dysico, second place for his score on a competitive test covering the foundations of economics.

Madeline Rowan ’26, of Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, second place for her score on a competitive test covering the foundations of management.

Susquehanna’s FBLA chapter won first place for its community service project, a business clothing donation drive that was organized in collaboration with Susquehanna’s Sustainability Office and Career Development Center.

Le founded the chapter as a first-year student in 2022. She currently serves as president of SU’s FBLA chapter, and as vice president on the executive council of Pennsylvania FBLA Collegiate. Members of Susquehanna’s FBLA chapter attend conferences, workshops and networking events with other students and business professionals. On Susquehanna’s campus, members have hosted fundraisers and activities fairs. Meetings often feature guest speakers and updates on business-related conferences and events.

“I am very proud of the accomplishments we have made as a young FBLA chapter,” Le said. “I look forward to witnessing future FBLA members evolve into compassionate, ambitious and dedicated professionals, driving our organization forward.”