Jonathan Green selected to Board of Directors for National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities

May 01, 2024

Susquehanna University President Jonathan Green has been selected to serve on the Board of Directors for the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities.

Green will represent NAICU’s Region III, which includes Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. He currently serves on NAICU’s Tax Policy Committee.

Green is the 15th president of Susquehanna University. As a higher education leader, he also serves as chair and a board member for the Association of Independent Colleges and Universities of Pennsylvania, a board member and program co-chair for the Annapolis Group and chair of the intercollegiate athletic Landmark Conference. In 2022, then-Gov. Tom Wolf appointed Green to the board of directors of the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency, of which he is a member of the executive committee and chairs the nominating committee.

NAICU serves as the unified voice for the 1,700 private, nonprofit colleges and universities in the nation. Founded in 1976, NAICU is the only national membership organization solely focused on representing private, nonprofit higher education on public policy issues in Washington, D.C. NAICU’s membership reflects the diversity of private, nonprofit higher education in the U.S. Member institutions include major research universities, faith-based colleges, historically Black colleges and universities, Hispanic-serving institutions and other minority-serving institutions, art and design colleges, conservatories of music, traditional liberal arts and science institutions, women’s colleges, work colleges, two-year colleges and schools of law, medicine, engineering, business and other professions.