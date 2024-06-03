Two earn Gilman scholarships to study abroad

June 03, 2024

Two Susquehanna University students were awarded the prestigious Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship, enabling them to study in Australia and Italy.

Susquehanna’s Gilman scholars are:

Allison Talero ’26, a biology–secondary education major from Bangor, Pennsylvania, who will study at Griffith University in Gold Coast, Australia.

MacKenzi Salinas-Trejo ’26, a luxury brand marketing & management major from York, Pennsylvania, who will study in Italy.

“I wanted to pursue the Gilman Award because I knew it would allow me to make the most out of my study-abroad experience,” Talero said. “I also knew taking on this endeavor would require a lot of hard work as it is very competitive, but I received lots of guidance from my advisors and was very determined to give it my all. I am just so grateful to be a recipient of such a wonderful award.”

Gilman scholars gain a better understanding of other cultures, countries, languages and economies — making them better prepared to assume leadership roles within government and the private sector.

Talero plans to pursue a career as a high school biology teacher.

“I hope this experience will help support that career by making me a more knowledgeable scientist through exposure to Australia’s incredible biodiversity,” she said. “I also look forward to taking education classes that will mold me into a better educator who can incorporate some of the things I learn overseas into my future classroom.”

The U.S. Department of State’s Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship is a grant program that enables eligible U.S. students to study or intern abroad, thereby gaining skills critical to our national security and economic prosperity. The Institute of International Education has administered the program since its inception in 2001. Gilman scholars receive up to $5,000 to apply toward their study-abroad or internship program costs.

Of the total applicants across the country, only 25% receive an award. More than 40 Susquehanna students have been awarded the scholarship since 2015. The university has a dedicated program in place to identify and mentor students throughout the application process for Gilman and other prestigious scholarships.