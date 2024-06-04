Spring 2024 Dean’s List announced

June 04, 2024

More than 1,100 Susquehanna University students achieved Dean’s List honors for the spring 2024 semester.

The Dean’s List is a prestigious award that recognizes academic excellence. To be eligible, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher and have completed at least 12 semester hours as a full-time student.

“We applaud this distinguished achievement and hope our students continue to explore new theories and ideas in the classroom, putting them to practice in active learning opportunities outside the classroom,” said Provost Dave Ramsaran. “We offer them our ongoing support on their academic journey as they build upon their foundation of hard work and excellence.”

The Dean’s List can be found here.