SU’s PRSSA chapter recruits 60 new organ donors, captures second place in state challenge

June 11, 2024

Susquehanna University’s Paul Dannelley Chapter of The Public Relations Student Society of America recruited 60 new organ donors through the statewide Students Save Lives Gift of Life College Challenge competition.

They were awarded second place in the annual competition, making this the fifth consecutive year Susquehanna’s chapter earned a top three finish, including the two years they took the top prize.

Student organizations from across Pennsylvania are invited to participate in the Students Save Lives Gift of Life College Challenge competition, which is sponsored by the Gift of Life Donor Program, by developing a campus-wide campaign that raises awareness about the importance of organ donation during the month of April, which is National Organ Donor Month.

This year’s SU campaign theme was Race to Donate and featured a variety of car-themed strategies, including Hot Wheels car races, a showing of the Disney Pixar movie Cars and a visit from one of the Selinsgrove Speedway vehicles throughout the week of April 15.

Madison Slater ’24, who recently graduated with a degree in advertising & public relations, was the campaign event coordinator. Susquehanna’s PRSSA Faculty Advisor and Lecturer in Communications Linda Burkley uses the annual competition as experiential learning for PRSSA members and students.

“Through this campaign, students interested in public relations can walk through each step of the process — from research and planning to the implementation of creative ideas and the evaluation of their work. They learn important facets of public relations while raising awareness about a very important topic,” Burkley said.

PRSSA is a national organization aspiring to enhance the public relations education of its members, broaden their professional network and help launch their careers through a variety of experiences and opportunities. The Paul Dannelley chapter is one of over 300 PRSSA chapters nationwide and was named after former SU public relations professor and author Paul Dannelley in 1991.