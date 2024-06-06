Dean Laurie Carter selected for prestigious leadership initiative

June 06, 2024

Laurie Carter, dean of Susquehanna University’s School of the Arts and School of Humanities and professor of English and creative writingLaurie Carter, dean of Susquehanna University’s School of the Arts and School of Humanities and professor of English and creative writing, has been named to the 2024–25 Millennium Leadership Initiative of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities.

One of 30 distinguished senior-level higher education professionals selected nationwide to participate in the program’s 25th anniversary cohort, Carter said she is very grateful to participate.

“Higher education is at a critical juncture,” she said, “and I look forward to learning the skills and developing the mindset necessary to help usher Susquehanna University into a thriving future.”

Launched in 1999 under the advisement of AASCU’s African American member presidents, the Millennium Leadership Initiative is rooted in preparing higher education leaders from traditionally underrepresented communities with the skills, philosophical overview and networks necessary to advance to the highest ranks of postsecondary education.

Through its rich network of faculty, alumni and other key campus leaders, the leadership initiative connects aspiring presidents and chancellors to the expertise, experiences and resources required to thrive. Participants receive a realistic look at what the role of a president warrants to navigate the current and future higher education landscape.

Since MLI’s inception, nearly 750 individuals have completed the program, with 163 going on to become university presidents or chancellors, and 43 serving multiple presidencies or chancellorships.

Programming for the 2024 cohort will take place June 12–15 in Washington, D.C.