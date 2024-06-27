Orchestra director selected for competitive conducting workshop with Cleveland Pops

June 27, 2024

Zachary Levi, assistant professor of music and orchestra director at Susquehanna UniversityZachary Levi, assistant professor of music and orchestra director at Susquehanna University, was one of 14 professionals selected nationwide for a conducting workshop with the Cleveland Pops Orchestra.

Levi also received the honor of directing the Cleveland Pops Orchestra in the ensemble’s Tribute to America concert, during which he led the orchestra’s performance of Band of Brothers: Suite for Orchestra by Michael Kamen to a nearly sold-out audience at Severance Hall in Cleveland.

“It was an honor to be selected for this competitive opportunity and above that a thrill to conduct the wonderful Cleveland Pops Orchestra in their performance of such a moving piece of music,” Levi said. “I look forward to taking what I learned from this unique experience and sharing it with my colleagues and students at Susquehanna University.”

The workshop was led by Maestro Carl Topilow with the musicians of the Cleveland Pops Orchestra and included conducting sessions on rehearsing, accompanying and opera recitatives. Seminars were also held on efficient rehearsals, string techniques and the conductor’s role in auditions for prospective orchestra members. Each participant prepared music to conduct the various sessions and was given feedback and guidance from Topilow and members of Pops to develop their skills as conductors.

Originally from the Buffalo, New York, area, Levi has worked as a cellist, conductor and music educator in central Pennsylvania for the past 15 years. As a conductor, Levi is the assistant of the Newark (Delaware) Symphony and the Allegro Chamber Orchestra of Lancaster and served for 10 years as the conductor of the York College Orchestra. He is also the director of Allegretto, which is part of Allegro’s Youth Orchestra Program. Guest conducting appearances have included the Hunt Valley Symphony Orchestra, the York Chamber Players at York College and numerous youth honors orchestras throughout Pennsylvania and New York.

As a cellist, Levi has remained an active performer as a member of the York and Lancaster symphonies, as well as the Gettysburg Chamber Orchestra and other performance engagements. He has performed in the cello sections with the Albany Symphony, Binghamton Philharmonic, Cayuga Chamber Orchestra and the New World Symphony.

Levi earned his Doctor of Musical Arts in orchestral conducting at Catholic University of America. He received his Master of Music from the University of Akron and his Bachelor of Music from Ithaca College. He has performed in master classes for David Ying, Steven Doane, Paul Katz and Yo-Yo Ma.