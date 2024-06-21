By bY Catherine Zobal Dent

Spring Summer 2024 Issue

My daughter was an infant when I arrived at Susquehanna University. This May, she turned 15. Her older brother, then a toddler, is now preparing to leave for college. In our early years of raising children, my partner, Professor Silas Dent Zobal, and I found a supportive environment in the Writers Institute — encouraged by colleagues, we published books and mentored young writers, some of whom would go on to publish their own books and teach students. The universe, while unknowable, is full of repetitions and parallel structures.

My first office in the Department of English & Creative Writing was in a former bicycle storage closet in Hassinger Hall. Silas and I spent one year in this windowless space, home away from home! When the Writers Institute relocated, we experienced growth and renewal. In our two-story brick structure on University Avenue, there is room for workshops, conferences, meetings, celebrations. And room for us to share a central office, and now, a corner of the building.

All the books in our office, and in the Writers Institute, are available for loan. I’ll see something in a student’s story and recommend a book for a different angle or technique. When I am reminded of former students’ stories published in RiverCraft or another literary magazine, I hunt down copies and give those away. As the new director, I’m studying the past while working toward renewal. I’m emulating my predecessors: poet and editor Karla Kelsey; memoirist and essayist Glen Retief; prolific author and esteemed mentor Gary Fincke.

The Writers Institute inherits a tradition of innovation and possibility. We’ll continue preparing writers through what we’ve always done. Small workshops and one-on-one instruction remain central, with a curriculum featuring a sequence of classes in fiction, poetry, and creative nonfiction. Meanwhile, we’re looking at new collaborations with our department’s editing & publishing program, including the rebirth of SU Press; leaning into interdisciplinary affiliations with theatre, studio arts, and music; exploring connections with the Sigmund Weis School of Business, Global Opportunities Program, Center for Diversity & Inclusion, the Department of Languages, Literatures & Cultures.

One recent innovation is a creative writing course for students outside the creative writing major. Students write fiction, poetry, and creative nonfiction.