Senior polishes career prospects with Tiffany & Co. internship

August 07, 2024

With two internships under her designer belt, Alanis Castro-Pacheco ’25 is positioning herself for a successful career in luxury brand marketing and management.

Following last summer’s internship with Michael Kors, Castro-Pacheco is spending the summer before her senior year as the global media intern for internationally recognized Tiffany & Co., owned by the luxury French conglomerate LVMH.

“I wanted to intern at Tiffany & Co. because it’s a globally renowned American luxury brand with a rich history and commitment to craftsmanship,” Castro-Pacheco said. “Being part of Tiffany & Co. and LVMH exposes me to innovative business strategies and a robust international presence.”

Tiffany’s global media team captivated Castro-Pacheco’s interest as it provides her chance to develop her skills in data, technology and creative strategy.

“I help with global media strategy and media plan development. I also assist in creating and executing custom content programs with the creative team and work with creators on content ideas,” Castro-Pacheco explained. “I partner with the global media director to explore Web3 strategies and see how Tiffany can pave the way as the world’s No. 1 luxury jeweler in the Web3 space.”

Castro-Pacheco, of Enola, Pennsylvania, also collaborates on media planning and attends sessions with publishers and tech platforms to learn more.

“I am enjoying the opportunity to foster relationships with various agency partners and publications,” she said. “My favorite aspect of interning in New York and at a prestigious company like LVMH, is the exposure to people from a wide variety of industries who possess knowledge in a vast array of niche topics. Expanding my network and gaining deeper insights into the industry has been incredibly rewarding.”

Castro-Pacheco’s internship with Tiffany is her second with a luxury brand in as many years. Last summer she was a digital marketing intern with Michael Kors, where she tracked competitors’ activity, assisted managers with copywriting across social media platforms and pitched innovative targeting strategies.

“The greatest lesson I’ve learned throughout my internship experiences is that career paths are rarely linear. As I approach my senior year, the thought of finding a job after graduation is daunting. However, hearing the diverse career stories of others has been enlightening and reassuring,” Castro-Pacheco said. “It has taught me that it’s okay to explore different avenues and that flexibility is key to professional growth. This understanding encourages me to remain open to various opportunities, allowing me to pursue my true passions and interests.”