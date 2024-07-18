Graphic design students nationally recognized

July 18, 2024

A recent graduate and current student from Susquehanna University were named to Graphic Design USA’s Students to Watch list.

Samantha Cubberley ’26, of Havre de Grace, Maryland, and Kristina Moncelsi ’24, of Dunellen, New Jersey, were recognized among more than 100 graphic design students from colleges and universities across the country.

Moncelsi graduated summa cum laude with departmental honors from Susquehanna in May with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in graphic design. Since then, she has been working as a freelance designer for Splendor Design Group.

“I think Susquehanna’s program has done an amazing job of not only preparing their students to feel comfortable searching for jobs, but also teaching them how to excel in those jobs in a professional setting,” Moncelsi said. “Our projects mimic realistic assignments we would get in a wide variety of roles as a designer.”

Like Moncelsi, Cubberley is also pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts in graphic design.

“Ever since I was little, I loved to draw, but it wasn’t until my senior year of high school that I realized that I wanted to work in a creative field,” Cubberley said. “I couldn’t be happier with my decision. I’ve had the opportunity to work on two different commission projects over the last semester — an album cover for an independent artist and a logo for an alpine flight service.”

Cubberley and Moncelsi were nominated for the honor by Amanda Lenig, associate professor of graphic design and department head of art & design in Susquehanna’s School of the Arts, and James Henderson, assistant professor of art & design.

“Samantha and Kristina exemplify the high standards of the Susquehanna University graphic design program. They blend creativity, a critical eye and meticulous attention to detail. And they work hard,” Henderson said. “I’m extremely proud that their dedication and talent has been recognized by Graphic Design USA.”

Graphic Design USA is an industry publication for graphic designers and the broader creative community. Susquehanna’s graphic design program was recently named a Top Design School by the same publication.