Environmental studies major turns childhood love for state parks into a career path

August 14, 2024

Madison Hoy ’26Growing up, Madison Hoy ’26 developed a deep sentimental connection to state and national parks through frequent visits, an attachment that has strengthened over the years.

“This love for the outdoors led me to choose a major in environmental studies,” said Hoy, of Shamokin, Pennsylvania. “I’ve always felt grateful to grow up in a state with such a great park system and have always wanted to be a part of it.”

Hoy made that dream a reality this summer. As an intern with the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, she visited 30 parks while working under the department’s assistant director.

“I wanted to intern with DCNR because of its mission to preserve and sustain Pennsylvania’s natural resources for future generations,” she said.

Hoy’s responsibilities included assisting with state park site visits and inspections, which encompassed checking the condition of infrastructures such as visitor centers, restrooms, trails and campgrounds; assessing the health of natural resources, including vegetation, wildlife and water bodies; ensuring that safety standards are met; and evaluating amenities and services from a visitor’s perspective.

“I’ve enjoyed having the ability to interact and learn from like-minded individuals of many different positions,” Hoy said. “Traveling to different parks and gaining insights into their projects and operations has been particularly interesting.”

After her graduation from Susquehanna, Hoy hopes to begin her career with DCNR or the National Park Service.

“My DCNR internship helped me understand the behind-the-scenes aspects of park operations and explore the many career options available in this field,” Hoy said. “Contributing to the conservation and sustainability of our natural resources for future generations, along with the personal and professional growth I’ve experienced, has been incredibly rewarding, and has furthered my interest in working with parks in the future.”