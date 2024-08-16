September events at Susquehanna University

August 16, 2024

September brings performances and exhibitions in theatre, art, literature, music and scholarship to Susquehanna University’s campus. All events are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.

Galley opens season with inaugural faculty exhibition

The Lore Degenstein Gallery will kick off its 2024-25 season with an opening reception at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, to celebrate an inaugural exhibition of faculty work. Artists on display will include Recent work by Jimmy Henderson, assistant professor of art & design; Lori Hayes Kershner, adjunct professor of art & design; Amanda Lenig, department head and associate professor of art & design; Ann Piper, associate professor of art; and Gordon Wenzel, adjunct professor of photography.

The exhibition continues through Oct. 11. The Lore Degenstein Gallery, located in the Charles B. Degenstein Campus Center, is open seven days a week, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the academic year. It is closed during university breaks. Call 570-372-4059 for an appointment when classes are not in session.

WSJ columnist to speak on social justice

Jason RileyWall Street Journal columnist Jason Riley will deliver the lecture The Problem with Social Justice: What Causes Inequality and What Should Be Done To Address It? at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, in the Degenstein Center Theater in the Charles B. Degenstein Campus Center.

Riley is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. His lecture will explore issues such as why some laws that are created with good intentions backfire; why we have inequality and we should we do to fix it.

Riley writes on politics, economics, education, immigration and race, and is the author of several books, including Maverick: A Biography of Thomas Sowell and The Black Boom. He also speaks frequently on ABC, NBC, CNN, PBS and NPR.

Queer author to deliver reading

The Seavey Visiting Writers Series presents Annie Liontas at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, in Isaacs Auditorium in Seibert Hall.

Liontas is the genderqueer author of the novel Let Me Explain You and the coeditor of A Manner of Being: Writers on their Mentors. Their work has appeared in The New York Times Book Review, Gay Magazine, NPR, McSweeney’s and other publications.

A graduate of Syracuse University’s MFA program, Liontas is a professor of writing at George Washington University.

Hollywood make-up artist kicks off Arts Amongst Arbor

Valente FrazierEmmy Award-nominated make-up artist Valente Frazier will share insights into his inspirations, techniques and the stories behind his most iconic looks during a “glamour session” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, in Stretansky Concert Hall in the Cunningham Center for Music and Art. The event is the first in Susquehanna’s new Arts Amongst Arbor artist-in-residency program.

Frazier is a sought-after artist whose expert touch has enhanced the allure of hosts and actors on shows such as America’s Next Top Model, America’s Got Talent, The Kelly Clarkson Show and Abbott Elementary, and his work has been featured in prestigious publications like Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan and Sports Illustrated.

Theatre to stage Tony Award-winning Equus

Susquehanna’s Department of Theatre will present the Tony Award-winning Equus by Peter Shaffer at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, and Saturday, Sept. 28, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, in the Degenstein Center Theater in the Charles B. Degenstein Campus Center.

Tickets are $10 for adults, and $8 for seniors and non-SU students.

In Equus, psychiatrist Martin Dysart is confronted with Alan Strang, a boy who has blinded six horses in a violent fit of passion. This very passion is as foreign to Dysart as the act itself. To the boy’s parents, it is a hideous mystery; Alan has always adored horses. To Dysart, it is a psychological puzzle that leads both doctor and patient to a complex and disturbingly dramatic confrontation.

Content warning: The Equus production contains nudity and acts of violence.

String orchestra to present concert

Susquehanna’s Department of Music will present a concert from the University String Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, in Stretansky Concert Hall in the Cunningham Center for Music and Art.

The orchestra is under the direction of Zachary Levi, assistant professor of music and orchestra director at Susquehanna University.

Originally from the Buffalo, New York, area, Levi has worked as a cellist, conductor and music educator in central Pennsylvania for the past 15 years. He earned his Doctor of Musical Arts in orchestral conducting at Catholic University of America. He received his Master of Music from the University of Akron and his Bachelor of Music from Ithaca College.

Ticket information

Tickets for theater events can be purchased in person at the Degenstein Center Box Office Monday through Friday while classes are in session, 12 p.m. noon to 5 p.m.; by calling 570-372-ARTS; or online at https://susqu.universitytickets.com/.