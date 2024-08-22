Susquehanna University welcomes the Class of 2028

August 22, 2024

Susquehanna University began its 167th academic year with an Opening Convocation ceremony that welcomed 616 first-year students to campus.

University President Jonathan Green encouraged Susquehanna’s newest students to make the most of the remarkable opportunities they have at Susquehanna.

“We are here — faculty, staff, and trustees — to help you to become the best citizens, best neighbors and best people you can become. We are here to help you to develop and expand your personal philosophy, to affirm those things that are most important to you and to give you the tools to pursue them and to advocate for them,” President Green said. “We are here to help you to chart a course that will lead you to your best life.”

Also this fall, 33 students have transferred to Susquehanna from community colleges or other four-year institutions.

Sarah Bower ’25, president of the Student Government Association, welcomes the Class of 2028.Susquehanna’s Class of 2028 has an average grade point average of 3.7. The class includes 56 students who were in the top 10 of their high school graduating class, eight valedictorians and 10 salutatorians.

The Class of 2028 hails from 17 states, with most coming from Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and New York, and some traveling as far as California, Florida and Texas. Among Susquehanna’s newest enrollees, a diversity of 20 countries from six of the world’s seven continents comprises their origins. In addition to the U.S., these nations include Australia, Brazil, China and Ukraine, as well as Germany, India, Jamaica and Nepal.

Twenty-one percent of Susquehanna’s incoming students are from historically underrepresented groups (racial and ethnic populations that are disproportionately represented in higher education), 31% are the first members of their families to attend college, approximately 30% are receiving Federal Pell Grants to support their Susquehanna education and 23% will participate on one of Susquehanna’s NCAA athletics teams.

Other facts about the Class of 2028:

Sarah Bower ’25, a management and entrepreneurship & corporate innovation double major from Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, and president of the Student Government Association, welcomed the Class of 2028 to their new home for the next four years.

“Today marks the beginning of an incredible journey. These next four years will be filled with difficult challenges, rewarding triumphs and unforgettable moments with unforgettable people,” Bower said. “There will be moments when you feel overwhelmed or even homesick, but what I’ve discovered during my time here is that we are all stronger than we think we are, and the support that you will find here will help you to overcome and achieve more than you ever thought possible. College is not easy, but Susquehanna has a way of opening up doors for you and giving you that sense of belonging that allows you to be confident enough to take that step through.”