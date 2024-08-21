Three honored for service to university

From left are Ginalyn Bavero, assistant director of counseling & psychological services; Bob Huck, grounds technician for athletics; and Elizabeth Hahn, events and donor relations specialist, winners of the 2024 Signe S. Gates Appreciation Award.

From left are Ginalyn Bavero, assistant director of counseling & psychological services; Bob Huck, grounds technician for athletics; and Elizabeth Hahn, events and donor relations specialist, winners of the 2024 Signe S. Gates Appreciation Award.

Three Susquehanna University staff members were recognized recently with the Signe S. Gates Appreciation Award — Ginalyn Bavero, assistant director of counseling & psychological services; Elizabeth Hahn, events and donor relations specialist; and Bob Huck, grounds technician for athletics.

Established in 2006 by Signe S. Gates ’71, chair of Susquehanna’s Board of Trustees, the award recognizes employees’ outstanding contributions to the institution and acknowledges their dedication to advancing university strategic objectives through extraordinary work performance that inspires others to reach for similar achievement.

Bavero was recognized for her ability to lead Counseling & Psychological Services through some challenges.

“Gina exemplifies the spirit of this award through her unwavering dedication to students, consistently putting students first, offering her support at all hours to assist those in crisis,” said Bavero’s nominator Francy Magee, vice president for student life. “Gina leads with grace, calm and confidence, modeling what it looks like to be a leader who continuously learns and grows. Through these mannerisms, Gina instills confidence in all those who work with her. Undoubtedly, Gina makes SU a better place for students and for all those who work to create a strong student experience.”

Hahn was recognized for her work ethic of commitment, diligence, support and service to Susquehanna.

“Liz is behind the scenes in so many of our traditions and exemplifies a steadfast commitment to highlight the very best of Susquehanna,” said Hahn’s nominators Melissa Komora, vice president for advancement, and Malcolm Derk, chief of staff. “Her efforts are guided by the principle of always looking to meet the unique needs of attendees and showcasing the ways in which SU provides engagement, service and recognition to its community. Liz is to be commended for her positive attitude and resilience in her work to showcase and celebrate all things Susquehanna.”

Huck was recognized for his dedication to maintaining Susquehanna’s athletics facilities.

“For over 23 years, Bob has been the face of SU athletic events. Like SU athletes, he puts much hard work in during the off-season to keep our fields safe, playable and looking great,” said Huck’s nominators Chris Bailey, assistant vice president for facilities and campus safety, and Matt Slingerland, landscape services manager. “Bob is an integral part of our facilities team, playing a vital role in supporting our athletes’ success on the field. His efforts significantly contribute to the quality of our athletic program, which has a direct positive impact on the recruitment and retention of students.”

Gates Award winners were honored at Susquehanna’s annual Opening Dinner on Aug. 20.