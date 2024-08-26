Susquehanna highlighted in 2025 Fiske Guide to Colleges

August 26, 2024

Susquehanna University has been spotlighted as a national leader in business and study-abroad programs in the 41st edition of the Fiske Guide to Colleges. The respected publication, which profiles over 300 top universities across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, also calls Susquehanna “a refreshing alternative to the cookie-cutter education at many small colleges.”

The guide highlights Susquehanna’s AACSB-accredited Sigmund Weis School of Business, which earned special recognition for its international internship opportunities and the semester-abroad program in London. The guide also praises Susquehanna’s 3+2 cooperative engineering programs and the socioeconomic diversity of its student body.

The Fiske Guide also commends Susquehanna for its rigorous academic offerings, particularly in accounting, biology, biomedical sciences, communications, creative writing, music and psychology. The university’s central curriculum, small class sizes, and abundant internship and research opportunities receive special mention, as does its commitment to service and its competitive athletic teams.

Students interviewed for the guide expressed enthusiasm for Susquehanna’s study-abroad program, which guarantees every student the opportunity to study off-campus for at least two weeks, followed by a reflective process upon their return. A senior noted, “The goal is for students to experience a new culture before they graduate, and this requirement adds to the culture of diversity at Susquehanna.”

Additionally, students highlighted Susquehanna’s vibrant campus life and cherished traditions, including Thanksgiving dinner, the Christmas Candlelight Service and the senior hike.

Regarded as one of the most reliable resources for college information among prospective students, their families and high school counselors, the Fiske Guide to Colleges bases its selections on surveys completed by current students and administrators, along with campus visits and additional research by the editorial team.

Originally compiled by Edward B. Fiske, a former education editor for The New York Times, the guide is updated annually by the Fiske editorial team.