Princeton Review names Susquehanna among nation’s best

August 28, 2024

Students specifically cite academics, study-abroad opportunities and campus life

Susquehanna University is recognized by The Princeton Review’s The Best 390 Colleges for 2025 as one of the nation’s best institutions for undergraduates.

The Princeton Review also named Susquehanna one of the Best Mid-Atlantic Schools, which includes 97 colleges and universities that the publication deems “academically outstanding,” and one of the nation’s Best Green Colleges based on the university’s sustainability-related policies, practices and programs.

“The colleges we profile in our book are truly a select group: they constitute about 15% of America’s four-year institutions. We chose them primarily based on our high opinion of their academic offerings,” said Rob Franek, editor-in-chief of The Princeton Review and author of The Best 390 Colleges. “The colleges that make our book’s ranking lists do so entirely as a result of the opinions of their customers — students attending the colleges — who complete our 89-question survey about their school.”

The Princeton Review’s surveys are sent to approximately 168,000 college students who rate their school’s academics and administration, life at their college, their fellow students and themselves. The Princeton Review does not rank the schools in the book hierarchically.

In their survey responses, Susquehanna students described the university as an institution that “thrives on building strong leaders and independent thinkers” and one that “is invested…in the success of their students.” They highlighted the diverse academic offerings that set Susquehanna apart, including its “strong” science departments, “outstanding” music education program, and “top-notch” creative writing program. Students praised the university’s “fantastic” professors who “take a personal interest in their students.”

The cross-cultural immersion provided through Susquehanna’s Global Opportunities program was also highlighted. One senior remarked, “I believe that every young adult should have access to a cross-cultural experience, and I value Susquehanna for making such an experience a priority for its students.”

Students also emphasized the value of Susquehanna’s extensive alumni network, which offers support through the student-alumni networking conference Break Through and the university’s Women’s Leadership Initiative, which features an annual discussion panel and symposium.

Campus life was another key point of appreciation, with students noting the more than 150 clubs and organizations, NCAA DIII athletic teams, and active Greek life. One student shared, “Students find their niche quickly and make friends easily,” while another observed, “Students from every range of the spectrum interact and support each other.”

Information on the survey and the methodology for the ranking lists can be found on PrincetonReview.com.