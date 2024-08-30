Susquehanna welcomes new faculty

August 30, 2024

Susquehanna University has welcomed several new faculty members in the School of Natural & Social Sciences and the Sigmund Weis School of Business.

School of Natural & Social Sciences

Carol ChenAssistant Professor Xuanying (Carol) Chen is the newest faculty member in Susquehanna’s criminal justice major, which was first introduced at the university in 2023. Her research focuses on the interrelationship among race/ethnicity, social capital and labor markets and how these shape the patterning of crime and justice outcomes. Her dissertation studied the crime-reducing influence of immigration on crime in urban neighborhood across U.S. cities. Chen has previous teaching experience in criminology and criminal justice at the University of Maryland, where she also earned her doctorate.

Anusha VeluswamyAnusha Sowbarnika Veluswamy, assistant professor of mathematics and computer science, has six years of teaching experience at Info Institute of Engineering, Coimbatore, India, and most recently as a visiting professor at Susquehanna. Her research includes studies on security-based optimization in wireless sensor networks. Her subject interests are cryptography and network security, database management systems, software engineering, machine learning and artificial intelligence. Veluswamy earned her doctorate in information and communication engineering from Anna University, Chennai, India.

Sigmund Weis School of Business

Kihun KimKihun Kim is an assistant professor of real estate, a major introduced at Susquehanna in 2023. Prior to joining Susquehanna, Kim taught at both the undergraduate and graduate levels at the University of Missouri and Miami University. His research interests include institutional investors, family firms, CEOs, real estate finance and empirical corporate finance. Kim earned his doctorate in finance from Rutgers University. He earned his master’s degree in financial engineering from the University of Michigan and his bachelor’s degree from Sogang University, Seoul, South Korea.

Cindy PanCindy Pan, assistant professor of finance and analytics, focuses her research at the intersection of financial markets and corporate finance. Specifically, Pan is interested in the trading dynamics of fixed income securities such as corporate bonds and bond exchange-traded funds. Pan has taught courses in principals of finance and corporate finance. She earned her doctorate in finance from the University of Mississippi.

Krista TroianiKrista Troiani, assistant professor of management, has diverse professional experience, having grown up in her family’s restaurant business. She also interned in New York City managing the expectations of celebrity stylists at Albright Inc., and worked as a pharmaceutical sales representative at Pfizer and Bristol Myers Squibb. Troiani has taught courses in management, and her research focuses on developing effective solutions to support working mothers while enhancing organizational efficiency. Troiani earned her doctorate in workforce education with an emphasis on human resource management and organizational development from Penn State University. She also holds a master’s degree from Wilkes University and a bachelor’s degree from Bloomsburg University.