Beta Gamma Sigma earns national recognition

September 10, 2024

Susquehanna University’s chapter of Beta Gamma Sigma, the international honor society for AACSB-accredited business schools, has earned “Highest Honors” for the 2023-24 academic year. This prestigious designation recognizes chapters that demonstrate a commitment to academic excellence, leadership development and active engagement with both the university and broader community.

Each spring, Susquehanna’s Sigmund Weis School of Business inducts the top 10% of junior and senior business students into its chapter, which is advised by Anjee Gorkhali, assistant professor of finance and analytics.

“Receiving Highest Honors is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our students. They have not only excelled in their academic pursuits but have also demonstrated leadership and integrity, which are core values of Beta Gamma Sigma,” Gorkhali said. “This recognition further strengthens our reputation as a center of academic excellence in business education.”

Founded in 1913, Beta Gamma Sigma is the largest alumni group in the world for business professionals, with more than 900,000 members in over 600 chapters and alumni networks around the world. Members are selected from only from business programs that are accredited by AACSB International — The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. Only about 5% of the world’s business schools earn AACSB accreditation. First accredited over 30 years ago, Susquehanna is one of 10 private, undergraduate-only business schools with the distinction.