Susquehanna earns silver for excellence in voter engagement

September 17, 2024

Susquehanna University has been recognized by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge for its nonpartisan efforts that led to high levels of student voter participation in the 2022 midterm elections. The university received the Silver Seal, highlighting its commitment to encouraging civic involvement and student voting.

Susquehanna was recognized among over 500 campuses using data from the National Study of Learning, Voting, and Engagement at Tufts University. Through Susquehanna’s David ’69 and Sharon Johnson Center for Civic Engagement and its Achieve. Lead. Vote! initiative, student volunteers promoted civic engagement with events like Voting Engagement Celebration Week, aimed at voter registration and planning for election day.

“It is inspiring to see Susquehanna students stepping up to ensure their peers can participate in the democratic process,” said Susquehanna University President Jonathan Green. “Seventy-five percent of our students voted in the last presidential election, marking one of the most significant improvements in the nation. I’m deeply grateful for the dedication of my colleagues and incredibly proud of our students for embracing this vital civic responsibility.”

The ALL IN Silver Seal is the latest in several honors Susquehanna has received in recognition of its voter registration and turnout efforts. Susquehanna has twice been named a Voter Friendly Campus by the Fair Elections Center’s Campus Vote Project and Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education, and in 2021 was awarded with the Most Improved Voter Turnout - Four-year Award as a part of ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge’s Pennsylvania Campus Voting Challenge.

The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge is a national nonpartisan initiative of the nonprofit Civic Nation. ALL IN strives to institutionalize civic engagement activities and programs on college campuses, making voter participation a defining feature of campus life.