Susquehanna ascends in U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges ranking

September 24, 2024

Susquehanna University continues its ascent in the U.S. News & World Report Best National Liberal Arts Colleges ranking, ascending four places to No. 103.

The rankings evaluate 1,500 of more than 3,000 of the nation’s colleges and universities using up to 19 measures of academic quality. More than half of a school’s rank is made up of outcome measures related to how successful an institution is at enrolling and graduating students from different backgrounds with manageable debt and postgraduation success, according to the U.S. News data team.

Among other factors, institutions eligible for the ranking must be accredited, be a bachelor’s degree-granting institution in Carnegie’s Basic Classification and have financial expenditure figures available in the U.S. Department of Education’s Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System.

Susquehanna University is steadily climbing in annual rankings — from The Wall Street Journal to Forbes — that measure the nation’s top colleges and their success for delivering outstanding educational, financial and career outcomes for their students.

View Susquehanna’s full profile in the U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges ranking here. A full methodology can be found here.