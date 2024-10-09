Levinsky wins international awards for third CD release

<picture class="lw_image"> <source media="(max-width: 500px)" type="image/webp" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/8/width/500/height/247/crop/1/12546_24_GailLevinsky_CDAward_790x390_1.rev.1727977051.webp 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/8/width/500/height/247/crop/1/12546_24_GailLevinsky_CDAward_790x390_1.rev.1727977051.webp 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(max-width: 500px)" type="image/jpeg" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/8/width/500/height/247/crop/1/12546_24_GailLevinsky_CDAward_790x390_1.rev.1727977051.jpg 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/8/width/500/height/247/crop/1/12546_24_GailLevinsky_CDAward_790x390_1.rev.1727977051.jpg 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(min-width: 501px)" type="image/webp" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/8/width/790/height/390/crop/1/12546_24_GailLevinsky_CDAward_790x390_1.rev.1727977051.webp 2x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(min-width: 501px)" type="image/jpeg" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/8/width/790/height/390/crop/1/12546_24_GailLevinsky_CDAward_790x390_1.rev.1727977051.jpg 2x" data-origin="responsive"/> <img src="/live/image/gid/8/width/790/height/390/crop/1/12546_24_GailLevinsky_CDAward_790x390_1.rev.1727977051.jpg" alt="Gail Levinsky, professor of music, pictured in front of the album art for her CD" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/8/width/790/height/390/crop/1/12546_24_GailLevinsky_CDAward_790x390_1.rev.1727977051.jpg 2x" data-max-w="1646" data-max-h="813" loading="lazy" data-optimized="true"/></picture>

October 09, 2024

Susquehanna University’s Gail Levinsky, professor of music, won two international music awards for her recently released recording, Quiet Hearts: Music for Saxophone.

Levinsky won silver medals from Global Music Awards in two categories — contemporary classical music and album art/graphics. Global Music Awards is a top-tier international music competition that honors talented musicians around the world.

Quiet Hearts: Music for Saxophone is a musical collage featuring the artistry of women and non-binary composers and performers. The compositions included were chosen for their historical and artistic value, while further trying to showcase in a single recording diversity in the music composition sphere.

“Each composition featured is uniquely powerful, meditative and thought-provoking,” Levinsky said. “As such, it is my hope for the listener to move beyond the digital performance and the beauty of the classical saxophone sonority and to reflect, explore, ponder, imagine and discover this music intimately.”

Jaime Namminga, pianist and assistant professor of music at Susquehanna, is also featured on the recording. Levinsky’s third CD was preceded by Saxophone & Other Voices and Tipping Point.

In addition to Quiet Hearts: Music for Saxophone, Levinsky is also featured on two separate recordings this year — Matthew Quayle’s Woodwind Chamber Music and Douglas McConnell’s While I Run This Race.

At Susquehanna, Levinsky’s responsibilities include teaching applied studies in saxophone, chamber music and woodwind methods. Levinsky received her Doctor of Music, Performance Certificate and Master of Music from Northwestern University, and Bachelor of Music from Butler University.