Susquehanna University team selected for AI institute

Pictured from left are Jennifer Carter, assistant professor of physics; David Imhoof, professor of history; Carl Faust, professor and department head of physics; and James Pomykalski, associate professor and department head of finance and analytics. Erik Viker, professor and department head of theatre, is not pictured.

October 03, 2024

By Jennifer Yuricich ’00 Spotts

Susquehanna University is among the 124 higher education institutions selected by the American Association of Colleges and Universities to participate in its inaugural Institute on AI, Pedagogy and the Curriculum. This prestigious initiative is designed to help academic institutions navigate and respond effectively to the challenges and opportunities presented by artificial intelligence.

Throughout the 2024–25 academic year, participating teams will define AI initiative goals, create measurable AI action plans, stay updated on AI innovations and policies, and create evidence-based models for teaching and curriculum development.

“We are excited to join our peers in the institute’s first cohort and engage in a more substantive way with the challenges and opportunities that artificial intelligence presents to higher education,” said Provost Dave Ramsaran. “Our participation will inform how we harness the potential of AI to enhance the academic, administrative and student experience, and our faculty will bring back approaches we can pass on through the Center for Teaching and Learning and other venues to improve our efficacy in leveraging AI.”

As the institute gets underway, Susquehanna’s Associate Professor and Department Head of Physics Carl Faust shared that the team is looking forward to expanding its perspectives beyond widely known platforms like ChatGPT and instructing students how to evaluate when they should use AI.

“Incorporating artificial intelligence in the classroom removes barriers that prevent students from building essential skills and allows them to focus on what they need to learn,” said Faust. “The liberal arts skills that students develop at Susquehanna — analytical, critical thinking and problem solving — are the skills they need to determine if a result produced by AI is credible. Combining artificial intelligence with their deepening critical mindsets will best prepare them for the future.”

Faust, who serves as Susquehanna’s team leader, is joined by faculty from multiple disciplines: Jennifer Carter, assistant professor of physics in Susquehanna’s School of Natural and Social Sciences; David Imhoof, professor of history in Susquehanna’s School of Humanities; James Pomykalski, associate professor and department head of finance and analytics in Susquehanna’s Sigmund Weis School of Business; and Erik Viker, professor and department head of theatre in Susquehanna’s School of the Arts.

The institute launched with a two-day kickoff event and will conclude with a closing capstone event on April 10–11, 2025. Between those events, the institute will engage participating teams via virtual events, mentorship and interactions as they create and implement AI action plans for their classrooms, curricula and campuses.