Lecture to explore democracy and artificial intelligence

October 07, 2024

Tamar Gendler, dean of the faculty of arts and sciences at Yale University, will present Susquehanna University’s Edward S. and A. Rita Schmidt Lectureship in Ethics at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, in Stretansky Concert Hall in the Cunningham Center for Music and Art.

The event is free and open to the public.

Gendler, who also serves as the Vincent J. Scully professor of philosophy and professor of psychology and cognitive science at Yale University, will deliver the lecture Democracy and AI, which will explore the challenges presented to democratic societies by the rise of artificial intelligence.

A field-shaping scholar, Gendler brings together in her academic research the techniques of traditional Anglo-American philosophy with empirical work from neuroscience, psychology and other social sciences. Both in the classroom and on stage, she is renowned for her ability to connect ancient philosophical texts to any modern issue in a way that is both precise and engaging.

Gendler holds a bachelor’s degree in humanities and mathematics & philosophy from Yale University and a doctorate in philosophy from Harvard University.

This lectureship has been made possible through the generous gifts of Edward R. Schmidt ’69. Schmidt, SU Emeritus Board member, received his bachelor’s degree in economics from Susquehanna University and graduated from the University of Notre Dame Law School in 1972. Schmidt is a retired partner of the Indianapolis based law firm, Krieg DeVault, LLP.