Students head to Philly for career networking

October 17, 2024

A group of nearly 50 Susquehanna students visited Philadelphia recently where they interacted with alumni at their places of business during a Break Through Networking Trek.

Unlike the Career Development Center’s annual Break Through networking conference, which brings alumni to campus for a wide variety of career panels, Networking Treks take students to alumni so they can learn in professional environments.

Alumnus Brian Papson ’99, vice president of marketing for the Philadelphia Eagles, giving SU students a tour of Lincoln Financial Stadium.Xiomara Washington ’26, a sports media major from Brooklyn, New York, said she was excited to explore potential career paths in a new city — particularly those that align with her passion for athletics and the business operations of professional teams.

So, what better place than the Philadelphia Eagles?

“By visiting the Eagles, I hoped to see how a successful sports organization operates and learn about their strategies for marketing, branding and community engagement,” Washington said. “The visit exceeded my expectations as I got to learn so much from alumnus Brian Papson ’99, who shared valuable experiences and advice.”

Papson is vice president of marketing for the Philadelphia Eagles, where he has been employed since 2013.

Jorge Arriaga ’24, a sports media major from Manalapan, New Jersey, also jumped at the chance to visit the Philadelphia Eagles. After his graduation in December, he hopes to land a full-time position or an internship working in multimedia for a team or university.

“I hoped to gain valuable insights on how business and logistics are run within a high-level sports organization such as the Eagles, and I was able to learn so much,” Arriaga said. “I made some valuable alumni connections all the way back to where I live in northern New Jersey. These kinds of experiences are vital for upper-level students, and I am positive this experience will serve me very well moving forward toward my career.”

The Philadelphia Career Trek also took students to retail conglomerate URBN, real estate broker Berkadia, financial services company SEI, publisher Taylor & Francis Group and advertising agency Stream Companies. The evening concluded with a student-alumni networking reception at Hirtle, Callaghan & Co.

“Visiting an alumni’s workplace offers students a firsthand look at career paths, workplace culture and networking opportunities that can guide their professional development and open doors to future opportunities,” said Allie Grill, director of the Career Development Center. “It’s one thing to learn in the classroom, but seeing firsthand how professionals tackle challenges, collaborate and innovate takes learning to a whole new level.”