Junior Accounting Major Enjoys Flexibility of Honors Program

August 24, 2018

Taking part in the Honors program has had a lot of perks for Richard Farmer ’20.

Skipping many lower level courses gave him the flexibility to pursue interesting non-major courses, like Just War Theory, taught by Jeff Whitman, professor of philosophy.

“The professor challenged us to think deeper about our beliefs, values and viewpoints, and everyone was able to have a say in discussions due to the smaller class size,” Farmer says.

He’s also had a chance to meet people outside his major in his Honors courses and enjoyed the smaller, discussion-based courses prevalent in the program.

“I like that we were able to discuss texts in depth and come to conclusions as a class after some discussion and debate,” Farmer says.

Size was a key factor for Farmer when he was selecting a college, too.

“I grew up in a small, tight-knit community, and I wanted a university with the same aura. Susquehanna definitely fits that bill and impressed me with how personal of a university it is,” he remembers.

The accounting major was also drawn to the AACSB-accredited Sigmund Weis School of Business.

“While it is a very challenging and demanding major, the faculty and professors are extremely kind, supportive and helpful, and are my favorite part of studying at Susquehanna,” Farmer says. “They are always available and more than willing to help in any way that they can, even if you aren’t currently enrolled in their class.”

After graduation, Farmer plans to get his CPA license and join an accounting firm.