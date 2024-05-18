Faculty win awards for scholarship, teaching, advising

From left are Jim Briggs, professor of psychology; Peggy Peeler, professor of biology; and Lauren Smith, lecturer in management and marketing.

May 18, 2024

Susquehanna University announced faculty awards for research, teaching and advising at its 166th commencement.

Faculty awards were given to James Briggs, professor of psychology, the John C. Horn Award for Distinguished Scholarship and Creative Activity; Peggy Peeler, professor of biology, the Donald D. Housley Teaching Award; and Lauren Smith, lecturer in management and marketing, the Lawrence A. Lemons Distinguished Academic Advising Award.

John C. Horn Award for Distinguished Scholarship and Creative Activity

Briggs joined the faculty at Susquehanna University in 2011. His scholarly interests in the environmental and neurobiological underpinnings of memory formation, memory retention and amnesia have resulted in several publications, including eight with undergraduate student co-authors. Briggs’ nominators highlighted his leadership as department head, including his mentorship of new faculty members, his collaborations with other departments, and his work on a Middle States Reaccreditation Subcommittee and multiple university committees.

Briggs earned his bachelor’s degree from West Liberty State College followed by his master’s degree and doctorate in experimental psychology from Kent State University.

The John C. Horn Award for Distinguished Scholarship and Creative Activity memorializes a former long-time member and chairperson of the Board of Directors of the university. The award recognizes a faculty member for outstanding scholarship and conscientious service to the university. The recipient presents a public lecture in the following academic year.

Donald D. Housley Teaching Award

Peeler joined the faculty at Susquehanna University in 1989. Her nominators lauded her role in improving the learning communities of her department and Susquehanna as a whole. They highlighted her efforts outside of her classes in mentoring junior faculty, running a special program for first-generation students, organizing Break Through conference sessions, and her leadership of the Women in STEM program. Her students have described her as one of the best, and someone who provides an engaging environment where students thrive.

Peeler earned her bachelor’s degree from Franklin & Marshall College, followed by her doctorate from Duke University.

The Donald D. Housley Teaching Award recognizes a former distinguished member of the faculty who served from 1967 to 2003, when he retired as the Charles B. Degenstein Professor Emeritus of History.

Lawrence A. Lemons Distinguished Advising Award

Smith joined the Susquehanna faculty in 2020. Her students described her as an advisor whose work extends far beyond academic advising, encompassing roles in traditional advising, internship advising, co-curricular advising, hidden advising and more. As the internship advisor for the Sigmund Weis School of Business, Smith streamlined and simplified the process for both students and faculty and has advised students in a diverse range of opportunities, including both domestic and international internships.

Smith earned her bachelor’s degree from Susquehanna University in 2013, followed by her Master of Business Administration from Indiana University in 2019.

The Lawrence A. Lemons Distinguished Advising Award memorializes a master teacher, public school leader, and devoted advisor to students who served the youth of the Nebraska Panhandle for more than 50 years.

