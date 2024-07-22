Theatre major hammers out success with Florida theatre company

July 22, 2024

Ryan Horst ’26 is spending his summer as a scenic carpenter with The Naples Players at Sugden Community Theater, Naples, Florida.

“I have lived in Pennsylvania my entire life, so I specifically applied to internships that would get me out of my comfort zone,” said Horst, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts in acting at Susquehanna’s School of the Arts. “As I get more involved with theatre, I have found that the more connections you make, the more opportunity is presented to you.”

At Sugden Community Theater, Horst is getting in-depth, hands-on experience in technical direction, scenic construction, scenic painting and design as he prepares for its upcoming production of 42nd Street. Specifically, Horst is gaining more experience with technical creation. He has worked heavily on the rigging system, which allows for quick changes of scenery, and the “flying” of backdrops or scenic elements. He has also been working with newer theatre technologies, such as the pneumatic castor swivel wheel system. He has also gained experience in welding.

For the past year, Horst worked as the senior staff carpenter in the scene shop at Susquehanna’s Degenstein Center Theater, where he learned the basics of scenic carpentry and design. That know-how helped him to create a résumé full of relevant experience for his internship.

“The ethics that The Naples Players uphold and the respect that the management has toward the staff will be something I will look for in every job to come,” Horst said. “I am also enjoying the comradery with the other interns. Being in the presence of other creative and artistic minds is so beneficial in my professional journey and growth as a human being.”

Horst’s love of theatre continues to grow as he immerses himself in all aspects of the art form.

“I was inspired to go into theatre from a young age because I loved acting. It gives me the opportunity to use my creativity to become someone I am not,” the Lebanon, Pennsylvania, native said. “I love being able to challenge myself when it comes to acting. In the fall, I will perform as Alan in Equus. This show will be one of the most challenging roles I will come across in my career. I love being challenged.”

After graduation, Horst plans to act and audition for theatre and film. When he is not acting, he will use his carpentry knowledge to help build and design scenery for theatre and film.