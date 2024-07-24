Economics, finance major gains corporate experience with Johnson & Johnson

July 24, 2024

Albina Qose ’26If you’ve ever taken Tylenol for a headache, put a Band-Aid on a cut or reached for the Caladryl to treat poison ivy, then you’ve used a Johnson & Johnson product. Since its founding in 1886, it has grown to one of the world’s most valuable companies, but that’s not the only reason Albina Qose ’26 wanted an internship there.

“I wanted to intern for an organization that valued its patients, customers and employees. Johnson & Johnson met these criteria with being such a respected and well-recognized company globally,” Qose said. “Johnson & Johnson’s core values and beliefs, known as their credo, are so meaningful and really tie into what I am looking for in an organization. No matter which sector you work in, you are having a positive impact on someone’s life.”

During her internship, Qose, a double major in economics and finance from Budd Lake, New Jersey, is working with the company’s payroll team on the launch of a maturity model to accurately measure the performance of in-flight markets, collaborating closely with her team members around the globe to measure the progress of projects and find alternate methods for improvement.

“I have really enjoyed learning about the project management field and how it plays an integral role in global services and the company overall. I really like that this is all a learning experience, and everyone is truly here to help me expand my skills and learn new ones as well,” Qose said. “I have also enjoyed the comradery of J&J as everyone is always there to answer questions or lend a helpful hand.”

Despite Johnson & Johnson’s worldwide name recognition, Qose said she felt very prepared for this first step into her professional future, thanks in part to Introduction to Professional Development, a management course from the Sigmund Weis School of Business that emphasizes the connections between career preparation, academic choices and co-curricular activities.

“This internship is giving me the necessary corporate experience I need at such an early stage in my career, and is also allowing me to define my tactical, organizational and technical skills that are valued in all workplaces,” Qose said. “After earning my dual degrees in finance and economics, I plan to find a job at the corporate level working in either risk or asset management. I want to work at an organization that matches my own values and hopefully give back in any way I can, especially as a Susquehanna alum.”