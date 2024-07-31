Accounting major interns with Big 4 firm Deloitte

July 31, 2024

Accounting major Aidan Kennedy ’25 is spending his summer interning with Big Four accounting firm Deloitte.

“I wanted to intern for Deloitte because they have a great reputation in the accounting field,” Kennedy said, “and they would be able to give me real experience in various areas in accounting.”

At Deloitte, Kennedy serves as an audit and insurance intern in the financial services field working directly for the corporate team responsible for their client’s annual report audit.

“I have been working closely with ROIs, controls and second-quarter financials,” the Glen Rock, New Jersey, native said. “One thing that I have enjoyed so far is the work environment. My coworkers are dedicated and take pride in what they do. They have also been very helpful in educating me about all the different areas of Deloitte.”

Upon graduation, Kennedy plans to successfully complete his CPA exam to become a certified public accountant, which is considered the gold standard in accounting. Susquehanna’s program is designed to help students accomplish their CPA quickly and efficiently by helping them earn the necessary 150 credit hours to sit for the CPA exam in just four years. This allows accounting majors to become licensed CPAs without the expense of an additional year of school.

Kennedy wants to pursue his career in the audit field.

“My business classes have given me a great background in the accounting field and basic knowledge that has helped me at Deloitte,” Kennedy said. “Through this internship, I know I am gaining the hands-on, real-world experience that will help me become a successful accountant.”