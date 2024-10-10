Susquehanna now offers theatre Bachelor of Fine Arts programs

<picture class="lw_image"> <source media="(max-width: 500px)" type="image/webp" srcset="/live/image/gid/8/width/500/height/247/crop/1/12548_theatre-bfa-fea.rev.1728407189.webp 1x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(max-width: 500px)" type="image/jpeg" srcset="/live/image/gid/8/width/500/height/247/crop/1/12548_theatre-bfa-fea.rev.1728407189.jpg 1x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(min-width: 501px)" type="image/webp" srcset="/live/image/gid/8/width/790/height/390/crop/1/12548_theatre-bfa-fea.rev.1728407189.webp 1x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(min-width: 501px)" type="image/jpeg" srcset="/live/image/gid/8/width/790/height/390/crop/1/12548_theatre-bfa-fea.rev.1728407189.jpg 1x" data-origin="responsive"/> <img src="/live/image/gid/8/width/790/height/390/crop/1/12548_theatre-bfa-fea.rev.1728407189.jpg" alt="A man and woman sit closely in the foreground looking at a book, while two figures lurk in the background." data-max-w="790" data-max-h="390" loading="lazy" data-optimized="true"/></picture>

October 10, 2024

Susquehanna University is now offering Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees in acting and theatre management.

“Choosing to pursue a Bachelor of Fine Arts in acting or theatre management gives students the opportunity to fully immerse themselves into rigorous preparation and training for all aspects of their profession,” said Erik Viker, professor and department head of theatre.

Students pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in acting will be immersed in hands-on, conservatory-style training based on the methods of Konstantin Stanislavski, Stella Adler and Lee Strasberg. They will develop both the physical and vocal skills needed to create dynamic characters on the stage and succeed in the competitive world of acting.

In addition to taking courses in acting fundamentals, period styles, and voice & movement, they will also study directing and stage makeup. Students in the BFA acting program will also appear in at least eight fully staged, faculty-directed productions throughout the course of their four years of education at Susquehanna.

Susquehanna’s Bachelor of Fine Arts in theatre management will prepare students to step confidently into the business side of the theatre world. They will gain hands-on experience from stage management and venue supervision to business management.

The theatre management BFA program includes courses on theatre fundamentals, as well as essential business coursework in financial accounting, marketing, public relations and event management.

Annually, Susquehanna’s theatre program stages five Main Stage and several Second Stage productions.

The Bachelor of Fine Arts degree programs are offered by Susquehanna’s School of the Arts. Admission to the program is by department faculty approval based on an applicant audition or portfolio review.