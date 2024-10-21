Princeton Review names SU among nation’s ‘green’ colleges

October 21, 2024

Susquehanna University is one of the nation’s most environmentally responsible colleges, according to The Princeton Review.

The Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges is based primarily on surveys conducted in 2023–24 of administrators at nearly 600 colleges with more than 25 data points, which were analyzed to tally green rating scores for 511 schools on a scale of 60 to 99. The schools were selected for their exceptional programs, policies and practices related to sustainability and the environment. Colleges that earned a score of 80 or higher were selected for this edition of the guide.

Susquehanna’s most recent sustainability achievements include:

As a group, the schools in the 2025 Edition of the Guide to Green Colleges have impressive sustainability-related statistics: