National Archives deputy archivist to deliver 2024 Commencement address

March 26, 2024

William “Jay” Bosanko, deputy archivist of the United States, will deliver the keynote address at Susquehanna University’s 166th commencement on Saturday, May 18, at 1 p.m. in the Robert I. Estill Field House. Jay Bosanko’92

A 1992 graduate of Susquehanna University, Bosanko began his career with the National Archives and Records Administration, an independent agency of the U.S. government charged with the preservation and documentation of government and historical records, the following year. He has been a member of the Senior Executive Service at NARA since 2008, after successfully making the transition from archivist and management and program analyst to director of the Information Security Oversight Office.

“Jay has devoted the past three decades to strengthening and providing leadership to the National Archives. His public service strengthens our nation’s democracy by providing equitable access to the public records the agency holds in trust and celebrating and preserving the documents that are the bedrock of our republic” said University President Jonathan Green. “His career has helped countless Americans preserve, study, and engage in our collective history, so we can better participate in our shared civic and cultural life. I look forward to hearing his inspirational message to Susquehanna’s Class of 2024.”

Approximately 475 students are expected to graduate. During the commencement ceremony, an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree will be bestowed upon Bosanko. In 2021, the university’s alumni association presented him with its annual Alumni of Distinction Achievement Award.

Prior to Bosanko’s appointment to deputy archivist in 2023, he served as chief operating officer for 10 years and was responsible for all facets of NARA’s archival mission. Under his leadership as NARA’s Executive for Agency Services, his team served the ongoing records management needs of federal agencies while upholding the public’s interest in accountability and transparency of government records.

As director of the Information Security Oversight Office, Bosanko managed the government-wide security classification system and the National Industrial Security Program. Additionally, he served on the Presidential Task Force on Controlled Unclassified Information and served as the executive agent for oversight of that governmentwide program.

Bosanko received a bachelor’s degree in political science from Susquehanna. His wife, Heather Schoner-Bosanko ’92, and their daughter, Elizabeth Bosanko ’23, are also graduates of Susquehanna.