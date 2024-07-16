Chemistry major interning through National Science Foundation program

July 16, 2024

As if being selected for a highly competitive research program isn’t already a celebratory accomplishment, Christina Vo ’25 is conducting her research this summer on the Caribbean Island of Puerto Rico.

One of only eight undergraduate recipients nationwide, Vo is researching the molecular aspects of pharmaceutical sciences through the National Science Foundation’s Research Experiences for Undergraduates program. Over 250 students applied for the UPR-MAPS REU, which supports active research participation by undergraduate students in any of the areas of research funded by the NSF.

“I wanted to pursue an REU opportunity because I am passionate about research and development, and this experience will better prepare me for graduate school,” Vo, a chemistry major from Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, said. “This opportunity not only distinguishes me from other students but also allows me to explore my love for chemistry at a new university.”

At the University of Puerto Rico’s Crystallization Design Institute, Vo is studying how different forms of organic medicines change during production when mixed with polymers. Her main job is to make a metastable, crystalline form of a medicine called artemisinin, a drug used in the treatment of malaria, using hot-melt extrusion to make the drug increasingly effective.

“I have enjoyed learning new techniques and instruments I’ve never had the opportunity to use before,” Vo said. “Although I have read research articles about polymorphism, I lacked hands-on experience. This program has allowed me to work with techniques such as powder X-ray diffraction, thermogravimetric analysis and polarized light microscopy.”

Having faced a learning curve when training on new instruments and processes, Vo said she felt thoroughly prepared for her REU, due largely to the analytical laboratory work she has conducted with Lou Ann Tom, associate professor of chemistry in Susquehanna’s School of Natural & Social Sciences.

“The experience that Professor Tom gave me in the scientific field in addition to SU’s coursework has confidently set me up for success,” Vo said. “My REU program will significantly advance my preparation for future career goals by giving me the opportunity to collaborate with like-minded peers from various backgrounds, explore diverse graduate school and fellowship programs through seminars, and cultivate independent and critical thinking skills in preparing for the end-of-program symposium.”

After graduation, Vo aspires to obtain her doctorate in sustainable chemistry and pursue a career in research and development.